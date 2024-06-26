Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans Save Christmas

It’s Christmas in June!

Amazon MGM Studios has launched the trailer for the yuletide action-adventure “Pink One,” starring Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans and J.Okay. Simmons as Saint Nick.

Per the official synopsis, “After Santa Claus (Simmons) – Code Identify: ‘Pink One’ – is kidnapped, the North Pole’s Head of Safety (Johnson) should workforce up with the world’s most notorious bounty hunter (Evans) in a globe-trotting, action-packed mission to save lots of Christmas.”

Within the trailer, Johnson takes an atypical Sizzling Wheels automotive from a toy retailer and turns it right into a full-sized Chevy Corvette utilizing some space-aged Christmas know-how. “You don’t have a Surprise Girl motion determine, do you?” Evans asks the cashier whereas leaving the shop. “Not the way it works, come on!” Johnson barks in response.

Different solid members embody Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt, Kristofer Hivju, Nick Kroll and Wesley Kimmel.

Johnson revealed the poster for “Pink One” Monday morning, which resembles a needed poster for Simmons’ Santa. “All factors alert to everybody all over the world— be looking out for this man. Final seen on the North Pole. If in case you have any data, please attain out to the E.L.F. North Pole Command Heart through the quantity on the underside of this official ‘Pink One’ poster. WE NEED YOUR HELP. Christmas is determined by it. And Nick, buddy, if you happen to’re studying this— I’ll discover you. ~ Callum Drift, Commander of The E.L.F,” Johnson wrote.

Jake Kasdan, director of the “Jumanji” reboots, helms the movie. Chris Morgan wrote the script based mostly on a narrative by Hiram Garcia. Producers embody Hiram Garcia, Danny Garcia, Johnson, Morgan, Kasdan and Melvin Mar.

“Pink One” hit theaters Nov. 15. Watch the trailer beneath.