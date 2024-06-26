Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans Save Christmas

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans are starring in their very own spin on “Guardians of the Galaxy”….meets the North Pole.

Johnson performs the North Pole’s Head of Safety who, except for teaching Santa (J.Okay. Simmons) to get shredded, enlists the world’s most notorious bounty hunter (Chris Evans) to assist save Christmas. The highly-anticipated vacation heist movie “Crimson One” is directed by Jake Kasdan and is written by Chris Morgan, with the script based mostly on a narrative by Hiram Garcia.

The official synopsis reads: After Santa Claus – Code Identify: RED ONE – is kidnapped, the North Pole’s Head of Safety (Johnson) should crew up with the world’s most notorious bounty hunter (Evans) in a globe-trotting, action-packed mission to avoid wasting Christmas.

Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt, Kristofer Hivju, Nick Kroll, and Wesley Kimmel additionally star.

Johnson, Kasdan, Garcia, Morgan, Dany Garcia, and Melvin Mar produce the Amazon MGM Studios characteristic. Johnson beforehand teased the movie on social media, writing, “Women, gents & youngsters of all ages…the good, strongest, kindest, most unhealthy ass, most loving & most OG Santa Claus of all time. Dropped at life by Academy Award winner, J.Okay. Simmons who labored his ass off for months to step into this iconic function in AMAZING SHAPE for our Christmas franchise movie, RED ONE. We’re having a BLAST and so will you and your households if you see our film!!”

Co-star Evans captioned, “We’re already having WAY an excessive amount of enjoyable on this one. I can’t imagine I’m lastly doing a Christmas film!”

Each Evans and Johnson are choosing the indie route for his or her respective subsequent options. Whereas Johnson simply inked a take care of Disney, the actor/producer is starring in Benny Safdie’s first solo characteristic directing movie, “The Smashing Machine.” Johnson is tapping into his unique “The Rock” roots to painting MMA legend Mark Kerr. Safdie penned the script based mostly on Kerr’s real-life story and rise within the UFC. Per the preliminary A24 announcement, Johnson’s most dramatic venture but follows MMA fighter Kerr’s profession peak throughout the “no-holds-barred period of the UFC” in 2000. Johnson and Garcia’s Seven Bucks Productions will produce alongside Safdie’s Out for the Depend banner, Eli Bush, and David Koplan.

In the meantime, Evans joined Ethan Coen’s cult dramedy “Honey, Don’t!” alongside Margaret Qualley and Aubrey Plaza. Evans is about to play a cult chief.

“Crimson One” premieres November 15 in theaters. Try the trailer under.