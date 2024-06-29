Driver charged with DUI for New York nail salon crash that killed 4 and injured 9

DEER PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Police on Lengthy Island have arrested a person who’s accused of driving whereas intoxicated after he crashed his SUV right into a nail salon, killing 4 folks and injuring 9 others.

Suffolk County Police mentioned Saturday that Steven Schwally had been rushing by the parking zone when he drove his 2020 Chevy Traverse by the entrance window of Hawaii Nail & Spa in Deer Park at round 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

The salon was open and conducting enterprise on the time of the crash, police mentioned.

Three girls and a person have been pronounced lifeless on the scene and eight females and one man have been transported to numerous native hospitals.

Of the victims, one was a 12-year-old feminine and the remaining have been all adults, in response to police. Not less than two of the accidents have been severe.

Schwally, 64, of Dix Hills, was charged with driving whereas intoxicated. He was transported to Good Samaritan College Hospital in West Islip for remedy of accidents that weren’t life-threatening.

Fireplace officers responding to the crash mentioned he was semiconscious when his car got here to cease almost in the back of the shop, which is positioned in a strip mall.

Suffolk County District Lawyer Ray Tierney’s workplace mentioned Schwally, who remained hospitalized Saturday morning, shall be arraigned later. Spokespersons for the workplace and the police division mentioned they didn’t have contact data for his lawyer.