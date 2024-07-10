Dreamworks announces ‘Shrek 5’

article A brand new “Shrek” film is coming to the large display.

“Shrek 5” will probably be directed by Walt Dohrn, who was a author and artist on “Shrek 2” and “Shrek the Third,” and as head of story on “Shrek Endlessly After.”

Murphy confirmed in June that growth on a fifth Shrek film has began – and Donkey, who the actor-comedian voices within the Shrek movies, is reportedly getting a spin-off.

In 2001, “Shrek,” which is barely based mostly on tales written by William Steig in 1990, debuted in theaters nationwide. The unique film follows an enormous inexperienced ogre voiced by Myers, who lives in a swamp and is compelled on an journey to avoid wasting Princess Fiona (Diaz) from a dragon by the evil Lord Farquaad (John Lithgow).