Doug Liman, Tom Cruise Are Still Talking About Edge of Tomorrow Sequel

Doug Liman and Tom Cruise haven’t shut down the thought of an Fringe of Tomorrow sequel fairly but.

Ten years following the discharge of the 2014 sci-fi motion movie, the filmmaker advised Empire journal that he and the actor “maintain speaking about” doing a follow-up as a result of “we love that world.”

“Tom and I simply really rewatched it about two months in the past, as a result of I hadn’t seen it in 10 years,” Liman added. “I used to be like, ‘Wow, that could be a actually good film.’”

The unique movie, additionally starring Emily Blunt, follows a soldier (Cruise) who retains reliving the identical day over and over whereas preventing aliens. Although Fringe of Tomorrow had a sluggish begin throughout its field workplace debut, it seemingly discovered longevity with viewers all through the previous decade.

“I haven’t essentially all the time had the great fortune of getting films which have big opening weekends,” the director admitted. “Bourne Id misplaced to Scooby-Doo [on] its opening weekend. And Swingers got here and went from the theaters. What I’ve come to know is, I’m making films for the long run. I’m an ego-driven man, I’d prefer to get accolades now. However I additionally acknowledge that, if I used to be given the selection, I’ll select making movies that folks 50 years from now are nonetheless watching.”

Although an Fringe of Tomorrow sequel was reportedly in growth at Warner Bros. in 2019 with Matthew Robinson penning a script, a movie by no means got here to fruition. Nevertheless, Blunt has stated she’s been “so prepared” to return for a sequel.

She beforehand advised host Josh Horowitz on the Joyful Unhappy Confused podcast that she needs there may very well be one other movie, revealing that she had really learn a script at one level.

“There was one which Doug form of slithered over to me,” the Oppenheimer actress stated. “I imply, I’d like to make it a actuality, however I simply don’t know when or how. And what number of Mission Impossibles does he [Cruise] want.”