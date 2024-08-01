Don’t panic! Taylor Swift warns fans to expect sirens for WWII anniversary in Warsaw before concert

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Taylor Swift is telling followers touring to her live performance in Warsaw on Thursday to not panic, and count on to listen to loud sirens within the afternoon honoring a key World Battle II anniversary.

The Polish capital is holding observances to mark the eightieth anniversary of the beginning of the 1944 Warsaw Rebellion, a 63-day revolt by Polish insurgents after 5 years of brutal Nazi German occupation. The whole metropolis stops and alarm sirens sound yearly on Aug. 1 on the actual time within the afternoon when the revolt was launched.

“To the people who find themselves coming to the live performance on August 1st don’t panic for those who heard sirens alarm about 5p.m. It will likely be eightieth anniversary & planes!” Swift’s “The Eras Tour” posted on social media.

Hundreds of ticket-holders, many who’re touring to Warsaw from afar, will likely be in or close to the stadium at the moment already for the night efficiency.

A Polish information web site, Onet, additionally revealed an “vital message for all Swifties who’re going to the live performance” explaining the importance of the day.

“We ask you to stay calm and to not panic. On this means yearly residents pay tribute to the heroes of 1944. Those that will likely be at that second already outdoors the stadium, please stay quiet and rise up.”

Swift is performing for 3 consecutive nights in Warsaw beginning Thursday.

On Aug. 1, 1944, poorly armed younger metropolis residents rose up in opposition to the German forces that had brutally occupied their nation for 5 years, battling them within the streets of the capital for over two months. The Soviets had been approaching of their march westward in opposition to the German forces, and the Poles held out hope for assist.

The Germans, with their skilled military and superior weaponry, killed 200,000 Polish fighters and civilians and razed town in revenge.

Germany in previous many years has made many gestures of regret, serving to to result in reconciliation.

Poles, nevertheless, stay bitter towards the Soviets for permitting the slaughter after they may have intervened.

At this time the rebellion is remembered by Poles as one of the vital moments in a protracted historical past of independence struggles in opposition to Russia and Germany.