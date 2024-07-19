Donald Glover Says Goodbye to Childish Gambino on ‘Hot Ones’: Watch

Donald Glover is making ready for Infantile Gambino’s last act, and earlier than Bando Stone & The New World arrives, the multi-hyphenate put his style buds to the take a look at on Scorching Ones Thursday (July 18).

Glover has experimented with hallucinogenics resembling ayahuasca, however didn’t understand consuming spicy rooster wings can be a comparable expertise. “This does really feel shamanic,” he informed host Sean Evans. “It feels fairly intense already. I really feel like I’m about to do ayahuasca.”

Within the midst of chowing down on some spicy wings, the 40-year-old put a bow on his Infantile Gambino moniker. “A collaborator of mine, fam and I, we talked in regards to the demise of Superman loads … I all the time knew Infantile Gambino was like a personality, and on some degree I needed it to finish,” he defined. “I virtually really feel like Infantile Gambino is just like the boss from The Workplace, like, ‘That stuff labored 10 years in the past.’ All that stuff labored, however now it’s like a distinct factor. It’s like, ‘Oh it’s just a little unhappy, however its like, wow, the cycle kinda continues, which is nice, I believe.’”

A fast historical past lesson: Infantile Gambino found the identify of his alter ego when messing round with a Wu-Tang Clan identify generator in faculty. On the finish of the episode, Glover revealed what RZA informed him about what the identify meant.

“The Infantile Gambino story from the Wu-Tang Clan RZA informed me it’s a narrative of a kid turning right into a boss,” mentioned the actor-musician, who earned his fifth Primetime Emmy nomination for appearing July 17. “This final sundown stroll is for the followers. That is for you.”

Glover additionally continued to supply sad followers a refund at his upcoming present, which is certain to upset his attorneys. “If this isn’t the very best reside present you’ve seen — after the primary tune should you’re like, ‘I gotta go,’ you possibly can depart and I’ll offer you your a reimbursement,” he promised. “That’s how a lot I care about all of this. That’s not a joke. My attorneys will probably be like, ‘It’s a joke,’ however it’s not a joke. I’ll set it up so you possibly can go.”

The “This Is America” rapper hits the highway for a world tour, which kicks off in Oklahoma Metropolis on Aug. 11 with help from Willow and Amaarae.

After powering via the new wings, Glover credited his Neighborhood co-star Joel McHale for serving to construct up his hot-sauce tolerance.

“Joel was actually, like, solely consuming espressos and eggs as a result of he had a shirt-off scene. He was like, ‘Scorching sauce, it’s the one taste.’ So I began placing scorching sauce on the whole lot after which we began getting right into a factor with one another,” he added within the submit credit. “I spotted, ‘Oh yeah, that should’ve boosted my tolerance.’”

Bando Stone & The New World hits streaming companies on Friday (July 19). Gambino’s final album is a genre-blending effort that includes visitor appearances from Jorja Smith, Flo Milli, Yeat, Steve Lacy and extra.

Watch Donald Glover on Scorching Ones beneath.