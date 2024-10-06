Donald Glover cancels remaining dates of Childish Gambino tour after surgery

Donald Glover has canceled the remaining dates of Infantile Gambino’s North American and European tour.

The musician, actor and “Atlanta” creator introduced on Friday that he just lately found an ailment that required surgical procedure. After his New Orleans present on Sept. 7, he sought checks at a hospital and canceled a Houston present the next evening. In a word on X, he didn’t elaborate on his situation.

“My path to restoration is one thing I have to confront severely,” Glover wrote.

“The New World Tour” is Infantile Gambino’s first tour since 2019. The run started on Aug. 11 in Oklahoma Metropolis and was to hit many main North American cities earlier than transferring to Europe, the U.Ok., New Zealand and Australia into early 2025.

The cancellation impacts over 30 scheduled dates in North America, the U.Ok. and Europe. Tickets, he stated, will probably be refunded.

“I would like nothing greater than to convey this present to the followers and carry out,” Glover wrote. “Till then, thanks for love, privateness, and help.”