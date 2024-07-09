Doja Cat’s Social Media Compromised To Promote Fake Solana-Based Memecoin

Amid the rising exploits amongst high-ranking celebrities, Solana blockchain stays the highest choose by these hackers to hold out their fraudulent operations. In a surprising flip of occasions, music sensation and famous person Doja Cat has grow to be the newest sufferer of superstar hacks as her X (previously Twitter) account acquired compromised to endorse a faux Solana-based meme coin underneath the ticker “DOJA.”

This incident highlights the rising development of scammers selling crypto schemes by way of well-known social media platforms like X. It additionally underscores the significance of customers exercising prudence when interacting with digital property and verifying the authenticity of funding potentialities, particularly these promoted on superstar accounts.

Faux Solana-Primarily based Meme Coin “DOJA” Sparks Frenzy

On Monday, famous person Doja Cat took middle stage as her X account, boasting over 5.6 million followers, was hacked by cybercriminals to shill her name-inspired Solana rip-off meme coin. Doja’s followers turned conscious of the hack after a number of unauthorized posts concerning the brand new meme coin had been made along with her account.

Benefiting from Doja’s distinguished place and substantial social media following, the hackers used her followers as bait to publish false info and hyperlinks, encouraging them to spend money on the fraudulent cryptocurrency DOJA after the breach.

The preliminary put up featured a photograph of DOJA holding a knife together with the phrases, “Purchase DOJA or else,”​ and a hyperlink claiming to be promoting the Solana rip-off coin. Subsequently, the hacker deleted Doja Cat’s description and profile picture from her account, which has hundreds of thousands of followers, and posted greater than two dozen extra posts engaging her followers.

Nonetheless, in contrast to the sooner occasions involving 50 Cent and Hulk Hogan, the followers didn’t fall for the hacker’s fraudulent scheme due to this fact, the exploit didn’t dwell as much as the felony’s expectations. Doja’s swift transfer to tell her followers about her account being compromised by hackers can also be attributed to this.

A couple of hours following the incident, the famous person took to her Instagram account to tell her followers concerning the improvement after being referred to as out by a number of of her followers. “It isn’t me, it’s actually an imposter. You guys don’t consider whoever that was, okay? It was another person,” she said.

Hackers Seemingly To Goal Extra Celebrities Profiles

Because the cryptocurrency panorama evolves, Doja Cat’s X account hack is a part of a broader development by which cybercriminals make the most of celebrities’ social media profiles to promote phony tokens. This hack comes only a week after Hollywood actress and famous person Sydney Sweeney fell for the same assault.

These hackers additionally took over Sweeney’s X account to advertise her name-inspired Solana meme coin “SWEENEY.” Nonetheless, her crew shortly intervened, taking again management of her account to stop extra losses.

Featured picture from Adobe Inventory, chart from Tradingview.com