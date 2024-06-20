Doja Cat, Post Malone, Jelly Roll and Rauw Alejandro To Headline The 2024 Global Citizen Festival

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Worldwide advocacy group World Citizen introduced the lineup for the 2024 version of the World Citizen Pageant with a listing of headliners that features Doja Cat, Submit Malone, Jelly Roll and Rauw Alejandro.

Set for Central Park’s Nice Garden in New York Metropolis on September twenty eighth, the pageant calls on world leaders to take intention at key world points resembling infectious ailments, world starvation, poverty, fairness, and local weather change.

The pageant will probably be hosted by World Citizen Ambassador Hugh Jackman and also will characteristic appearances by Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, Founder, of the Jane Goodall Institute & UN Messenger of Peace, and World Citizen Pageant Curator, Chris Martin of Coldplay.

Further performer bulletins will probably be made within the lead-up to the occasion.

Tickets for the pageant are free and will be earned by taking motion on the World Citizen app or at globalcitizenfestival.com to demand change from governments and personal sector leaders.

“It’s been just a few years since I used to be final on the World Citizen Pageant stage in Paris, and I’m excited to hitch forces with World Citizen as soon as once more in Central Park this September to drive as a lot motion as we are able to to make the world a greater place,” stated Doja Cat. “All of us have a component we are able to play to assist finish excessive poverty and rise up for fairness. I’m trying ahead to being a part of this main night of optimistic change.”

“As a longtime supporter of World Citizen and its mission, I’m thrilled to be returning as host of the World Citizen Pageant this fall,” stated Hugh Jackman, World Citizen Ambassador. “For over a decade, World Citizen has pushed life-saving affect for almost 1.3 billion individuals world wide, and we’ll collect as soon as once more on September 28 to assist finish excessive poverty, defend the planet, and demand fairness. I can’t wait to see you all on Central Park’s Nice Garden to collectively name for change on behalf of the world’s most weak communities.”