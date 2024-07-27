Dogwifhat Price Prediction: WIF Pumps 56% In A Week, But Can It Outperform This ICO With Its Own Layer 2 Blockchain?

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Dogwifhat value has surged 56% previously week and 10% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $2.79 as of seven a.m. EST on a 30% pump in buying and selling quantity to $694 million.

Dogwifhat Worth Rides On A Double Backside Sample Formation

The WIF value signifies a bullish pattern reversal as patrons drive the worth up in direction of the resistance zone at $4.07. The assist degree at $1.52 has created a double-bottom sample, indicating a possible shift in direction of an upward pattern.

WIFUSDT Evaluation (Supply: Tradingview)

The worth at the moment buying and selling above the 50 and 200 Easy Transferring Averages (SMAs). Nevertheless, with an anticipated rebound, momentum would possibly construct to assist the bulls drive the worth above the 200 SMA, initiating a bull rally.

The relative power index (RSI) additionally indicators a rebound from the 30-oversold degree to 68 above the 50 midline degree. If this momentum continues, the RSI might enter the overbought territory, indicating intense shopping for strain.

Dogwifhat Worth Bulls Might Reclaim The All-Time Excessive

The merchants are poised to proceed the uptrend which signifies a bullish pattern continuation for the WIF value. The double backside signifies assist for the upward momentum serving to the bulls push the worth to reclaim its all time excessive at $4.83.

Conversely, if the bears take over the assist zone and begin to falter, the bears might proceed the downtrend, inflicting the worth to drop to the $2.05 assist degree.

Finest Meme Coin To Purchase Now?

As some merchants take pleasure in WIF’s bullish momentum, others are fueling the thrill across the new meme coin Pepe Unchained (PEPU), which has raised over $4.8 million in its rampant presale.

The unique Pepe has offered astounding returns to early buyers and stays a prime performer regardless of the inflow of recent meme cash. However as a result of it’s constructed on the Ethereum blockchain, it has been restricted by layer-1 expertise that causes community delays and excessive fuel charges. That is the place Pepe Unchained is available in.

Primarily based on the unique PEPE token, Pepe Unchained comes with its personal layer 2 blockchain. That addresses the problems of scalability, pace, and effectivity that always have an effect on meme cash constructed on layer-1 blockchains like Ethereum, permitting buyers to capitalize on market alternatives extra successfully.

The incubation is in progress 🧠 pic.twitter.com/vXHSV9h368 — Pepe Unchained (@pepe_unchained) July 21, 2024

Token holders may also earn passive revenue via the platform’s staking system, which gives an annual yield of 392%.

Nice Saturday information! We have raised $4.5M! Pepe Unchained is breaking obstacles and making waves 🐸⛓️ pic.twitter.com/3hK6JyGOy4 — Pepe Unchained (@pepe_unchained) July 20, 2024

In accordance with the 99Bitcoins crypto channel on YouTube, $PEPU is perhaps the subsequent meme coin to soar 10x after launch.

You should purchase $PEPU tokens for $0.008596 every from the official web site. However with the worth set to hike in lower than two days, purchase now to safe the very best deal.

Purchase $PEPU tokens right here utilizing ETH, USDT, or a financial institution card.

