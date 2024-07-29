Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Dives 4% As Investors Flock To This Play-To-Earn Meme Coin With 10X Potential

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Dogecoin worth dropped over 4% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.1315 as of 11:45 p.m. EST as buyers promote their holdings within the dog-themed crypto.

Following the current pullback, the crypto’s weekly and month-to-month performances each nonetheless stay within the inexperienced zone. The DOGE worth is up greater than 4% for the week and has risen over 7% within the final month.

The Dogecoin Value Testing A Vital Assist Stage

4-hour chart for DOGE/USD (Supply: GeckoTerminal)

The Dogecoin worth misplaced the important thing help stage at $0.1376 within the final couple of days and is now testing the following mark at $0.1290. A break beneath this subsequent crucial level might expose DOGE to the chance of falling to as little as $0.1165 within the brief time period.

Nonetheless, the Dogecoin worth sustaining a place above $0.1376 for the subsequent 12 hours would possibly invalidate the bearish thesis. On this various state of affairs, the meme coin might attempt to reclaim the $0.1376 help.

Closing a 4-hour candle above this threshold within the subsequent 48 hours would possibly then give DOGE the muse wanted to rise to the subsequent main resistance stage at $0.1451.

The Dogecoin Value Exhibiting Technical Weak point

Technical indicators on DOGE’s 4-hour chart warn the altcoin’s worth might proceed to fall by way of the course of the subsequent 24 hours. Extra particularly, each the Transferring Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) and Relative Energy Index (RSI) indicators are displaying bearish indicators.

The MACD line crossed beneath the MACD Sign line within the final 24 hours. Merchants normally see this as an indication {that a} crypto has entered a detrimental short-term development. What’s extra, the rising hole between the 2 technical indicators might point out that DOGE’s bearish momentum is intensifying.

In the meantime, RSI readings have been reducing all through the previous day of buying and selling as effectively. Throughout this era, the indicator has fallen from 61 to beneath the 50. Oftentimes, 50 is taken into account a technical benchmark when merchants and analysts study the RSI. An RSI studying beneath this level is taken into account bearish, whereas a worth greater than 50 is seen as bullish.

Whereas DOGE reveals technical weak point, the play-to-earn meme coin PlayDoge (PLAY) is displaying nothing however energy as its presale hurtles in direction of $6 million in funds raised.

Bringing Again A Gaming Traditional To Create The Subsequent Meme Coin Sensation

PlayDoge is a dog-themed crypto that’s considerably just like the biggest meme coin by market cap, Dogecoin. DOGE impressed a brand new wave of cryptos that rely primarily on their communities to make a market affect. Nonetheless, lately buyers are turning their consideration to tokens that supply extra utility.

PlayDoge, with its meme coin attraction and play-to-earn gameplay, is trying to spearhead a brand new class of meme cash whose success will not be based on their following.

To realize this, the challenge is introducing an upgraded model of the viral Tamagotchi recreation. Again within the 90s, the Tamagotchi pets have been a success, with hundreds of thousands of items offered worldwide.

By combining blockchain and crypto know-how, PlayDoge will launch a contemporary model of the gaming basic that’s match for the twenty first century. One of many main upgrades that PlayDoge will introduce is the flexibility for gamers to earn crypto for taking care of their pets.

By merely making certain their digital companions get sufficient love, meals and sleep, gamers stand to earn PLAY.

PlayDoge may also supply cellular help, which means that gamers can work together with their pets on the transfer. This doubtlessly opens up the chance for gamers to earn extra rewards.

PlayDoge’s meme coin roots and in-game rewards has caught the attention of an analyst from the 99Bitcoins YouTube channel, which has over 705k subscribers. In a current video, the analyst stated that PLAY “might be completely big,” and added that it is likely to be the subsequent 10X crypto.

Traders Wager Large On PLAY’s Future

Greater than $5.8 million has already been despatched to PlayDoge’s ongoing presale, signaling sturdy investor confidence within the challenge’s future. Along with its 10X potential, there may be additionally a horny staking alternative that is likely to be another excuse buyers are dashing to purchase PLAY.

Anybody who purchases and locks up the token at this early stage features entry to an 82% APY.

Turning into eligible for these rewards is easy, buyers merely want to amass the token by way of the easy-to-use purchase widget embedded on the challenge’s web site.

Promoting for $0.00522, PLAY could be purchased utilizing both BNB, USDT, ETH or financial institution card. Traders would possibly need to hurry as a result of PLAY’s worth is scheduled to extend in barely greater than 2 days.

Purchase PLAY right here earlier than its subsequent worth enhance.

