Diane Warren Says She ‘Believed in Cher’ From the Start

It’s laborious to think about Cher not being the icon she is at present, however in response to songwriter Diane Warren, there was a time when individuals had their doubts.

“I believed in Cher, that’s the factor,” Warren, 68, completely instructed Us Weekly on the latest Carousel of Hope Ball in Los Angeles whereas reflecting on their time spent working collectively within the late ‘80s. “I bear in mind, once I was working along with her at the moment, and she or he was, like, in her 40s, I imagine. And all people [was] saying, ‘Oh, she will be able to’t have successful.’ All people wrote Cher off. I didn’t. I nonetheless, to at the present time — Cher [is] 78 years previous and you’ll by no means write her off as a result of she’s all the time eternally cool.”

Dubbed the “Goddess of Pop,” Cher has since earned 4 No. 1 singles and is one award shy of reaching EGOT standing.

Cher and Warren labored collectively on the smash hit “If I Might Flip Again Time,” which reached No. 3 on the Billboard Scorching 100 following its 1989 launch and is celebrating its thirty fifth anniversary this 12 months. Warren instructed Us Cher “hated” the tune and needed to be satisfied to file it.

Associated: Cher By means of the Years: From Sonny’s Sidekick to Goddess of Pop

There is just one Goddess of Pop — and she or he wants only one title: Cher. The legendary singer (born Cherilyn Sarkisian) is greater than 5 a long time into her mega-successful profession, which has spanned the worlds of music, TV, movie and trend. She is only a Tony Award away from changing into an EGOT winner, with an […]

“Once I needed to do the tune and she or he simply didn’t wish to do it; she hated it and I actually held her legs down within the studio,” Warren teased. “Actually, I stated I wouldn’t let go till she stated sure. So she stated sure. And, you understand, it sort of labored out.”

Since working with Cher, Warren has continued to churn out hits. She’s at present “so excited” to be receiving Oscar buzz for her tune “The Journey” from Tyler Perry’s upcoming American struggle drama, The Six Triple Eight, starring Kerry Washington.

“[It’s] one in all my favourite songs I’ve ever written for a film, however one in all my favourite songs I’ve ever written in my life. Interval. I hope [it gets nominated],” Warren instructed Us. “Whether or not it wins or — look, I haven’t gained in 15 [chances], however successful is being nominated as a result of the individuals within the music department are the very best of the very best in music and movies. And in the event that they, like, choose you as one of many 5, you already gained.”

Thank You! You’ve got efficiently subscribed.

Together with writing for the massive display, Warren has additionally labored on profitable hits for different musicians like Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Need to Miss a Factor,” Céline Dion‘s “As a result of You Beloved Me,” Tina Turner’s “Don’t Flip Round” and extra songs for Cher.

Associated: Cher and Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards’ Relationship Timeline

Cher and Alexander “AE” Edwards‘ romance has been a subject of dialog — and that’s precisely how they prefer it. The couple took their relationship public in November 2022 after they had been noticed spending time collectively in Los Angeles. Though Edwards’ admitted to dishonest on his ex Amber Rose, Cher let followers know that […]

“Once I wrote ‘You Haven’t Seen the Final of Me’ — I wrote that for her, which is like her theme tune now,” Warren continued. “Since you by no means see the final of Cher. We by no means will.”

Reporting by Mariel Turner