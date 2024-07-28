Defending Olympic champ Hashimoto, world champ Malone to miss high bar final

Two notable names will likely be lacking from the excessive bar occasion closing on the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Defending Olympic champion Daiki Hashimoto of Japan and American Brody Malone, the 2022 world excessive bar champion, each faltered through the qualification spherical and didn’t advance to the ultimate. Each have been anticipated to be sturdy contenders for the gold medal.

Solely the highest eight athletes per occasion (two per nation) transfer on to the occasion finals.

Malone mounted a exceptional comeback from a ugly knee damage in March of 2023 to win his third all-around nationwide title this 12 months and seemed to be the U.S. males’s finest shot at an all-around medal in Paris. Nevertheless, through the first subdivision, Malone fell as soon as on pommel horse and twice on excessive bar, knocking him out of each the all-around and excessive bar occasion closing.