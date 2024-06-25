Days of our Lives Weekly Spoilers June 24-28: Gabi’s Back & Alex Proposes

Days of Our Lives spoilers present Harris Michaels (Steve Burton) delivers surprising information to Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun), leaving her shocked. Within the midst of this, EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) has a confession for Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), whereas Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Theresa Donovan (Emily O’Brien) confront Tate Black (Leo Howard) and Holly Jonas (Ashley Puzemis) on the Salem Inn.

Additionally, Diana Colville (Judith Chapman) makes a return, with Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) visiting her in jail. In the meantime, Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) shares an emotional farewell along with his mom Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) on Days of Our Lives.

Because the week progresses, Chanel Dupree (Raven Bowens) suffers intense cramps, sparking fears of a miscarriage, whereas Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) and Theresa Donovan announce their engagement.

Because the week wraps up, the recast debut of Gabi Hernandez (Cherie Jimenez) brings additional drama, and Paulina Value (Jackee Harry) is riddled with guilt. With suspenseful storylines and compelling character dynamics, Days of Our Lives guarantees an thrilling week for followers.

Get all of your each day Days of Our Lives spoilers and information right here at Cleaning soap Dust and keep tuned for updates in your favourite characters’ fates.

Click on to Subscribe to probably the most adopted cleaning soap opera spoilers channel on YouTube!