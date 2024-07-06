Days of our Lives Weekly Spoilers July 8-12 Bill Hayes Last Scene & EJ Freaks

Days of Our Lives followers are in for every week stuffed with suspense and revelations. Within the upcoming weekly spoilers from July 8-12, 2024, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) learns in regards to the true paternity of her son, Jude, which sends shockwaves by means of Salem.

In one other twist, EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) suspects Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) and Gabi Hernandez (Cherie Jimenez) of plotting to spoil his marriage, resulting in explosive confrontations.

In the meantime, new particulars about Li Shin’s (Remington Hoffman) homicide floor, intensifying the thriller surrounding the crime. In a daring transfer, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) seeks to exhume Abigail Deveraux’s physique, hoping to make clear the puzzling circumstances of her dying on DOOL.

The week additionally sees emotional scenes between Doug Williams (Invoice Hayes) and Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes), marking the late Invoice Hayes’ ultimate look on the present. Because the week concludes, a killer lurks in Salem, threatening to say one other sufferer, heightening the stress on this fascinating week on Days of Our Lives.

