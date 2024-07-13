Days of our Lives Weekly Spoilers July 15-19 Marlena Screeches

Days of Our Lives will maintain viewers on the sting of their seats with the twists and turns in retailer for the week of July 15-19, 2024. The drama begins with Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) looking for an funding from Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn). She needs it for the cleaning soap inside a cleaning soap, ‘Physique and Soul’ that she and Abe Carver (James Reynolds) need to reboot.

In the meantime on the NBC Peacock cleaning soap opera, Marlena Evans (Deidre Corridor) confronts EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) for making an attempt to steal Eric Brady’s (Greg Vaughan) son. Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) additionally confronts Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart). And it’s for his function within the child swap debacle.

The week culminates with a double wedding ceremony on Days of our Lives. And it guarantees surprises and a particular visitor look by Serena Scott Thomas. She’s going to seem as Xander’s (Paul Telfer) mom, Fiona Prepare dinner. Within the midst of all this, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) is bowled over. So, he’s shocked by his ex, Teresa Donovan’s (Emily O’Brien) wedding ceremony. Additionally, Holly Jonas (Ashley Puzemis) and Tate Black (Leo Howard) plan a secret rendezvous.

This week’s episode guarantees a roller-coaster of feelings. With stunning confrontations, and surprising revelations that can depart followers eagerly ready for the following episodes the week of seven/15-7/19/2024.

