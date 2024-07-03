Days of our Lives Weekly Spoilers July 1-5: Xander Shocked & Stephanie Scared

Days of our Lives spoilers see EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) is in a state of panic. And he tries to get his spouse out of jail because of the stress from Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash).

In the meantime, Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Gabi Hernandez (Cherie Jimenez) is probably being launched from jail and reuniting with Stefan. And Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) tries to persuade Tate Black (Leo Howard) to speak to Theresa Donovan (Emily O’Brien) about their relationship. Holly Jonas (Ashley Puzemis) additionally seeks help from her former stepfather, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan).

Different storylines on Days of our Lives embody Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) going through penalties for serving to Clyde Weston (James Learn) escape jail, and Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) coping with the lack of Chanel Dupree (Raven Bowens).

With the involvement of assorted characters like Marlena Evans (Deidre Corridor), Maggie Horton Kiriakis (Suzanne Rogers), and Xander Prepare dinner (Paul Telfer), there are many intriguing storylines to look ahead to within the coming week.

