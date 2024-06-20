Days of our Lives Predictions: EJ Outed, Abigail Trapped & Prom Pregnancy

Days of our Lives predictions present Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) is ready to reveal EJ DiMera’s (Dan Feuerriegel) secret, probably resulting in a surprising showdown. In the meantime, Abigail Deveraux (Marci Miller), held captive by Clyde Weston (James Learn), may lastly be found.

In one other a part of Salem, Holly Jonas (Ashley Puzemis) and Tate Black (Leo Howard) might discover themselves in an advanced scenario that might have lasting repercussions. He forgave her for her silence.

However, their mother and father disapprove of them collectively. They suppose it’s too dangerous. Regardless of this, the younger couple finds each alternative to be collectively and even intend to rendezvous on the Promenade. In an surprising flip, Nicole may grant Holly Jonas permission to go to the Promenade, which might be thrilling for her.

Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), nonetheless nursing his damaged coronary heart, may reveal his emotions to Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). Lastly, Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) may discover each love and household in surprising locations.

