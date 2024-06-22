Days of our Lives Early Weekly Spoilers June 24-28: Lucas Out & Theresa Panics

Days of our Lives followers, put together for a whirlwind of drama as we delve into upcoming spoilers and casting information. The NBC Peacock Cleaning soap, set to air from June 24-28, 2024 guarantees a collection of twists and turns.

EJ DiMera, performed by Dan Feuerriegel, returns to his function as District Legal professional, whereas Stefan DiMera, portrayed by Brandon Barash, continues to blackmail him. Chanel Dupree (Raven Bowens) and Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman) plan to flee to Los Angeles, whereas Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) struggles to find Xander Prepare dinner’s (Paul Telfer) mom, Fiona.

Promenade evening in Salem results in an surprising hookup between Tate Black (Leo Howard) and Holly Jonas (Ashley Puzemis), a lot to the dismay of their mother and father, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). Nonetheless, the true drama on DOOL unfolds when Brady and Theresa Donovan (Emily O’Brien) uncover the teenagers in a compromising state of affairs.

Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) bids an emotional farewell to his mom, Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow), as he departs from Salem. In the meantime, Chanel Dupree faces a medical scare that might impression her being pregnant. Marlena Evans (Deidre Corridor), Brady Black, and Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) discover themselves entangled in their very own private crises.

In casting information, Diana Colville, performed by Judith Chapman, makes a return, whereas Harris Michaels (Steve Burton) prepares for his Salem exit. Keep tuned for an additional thrilling week on Days of our Lives from 6/24-6/28/2024.

