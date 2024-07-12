Days of our Lives Early Spoilers July 15-19: EJ Spirals & Double Wedding Shock

Within the charming world of Days of Our Lives, the week of July 15-19, 2024 guarantees dramatic twists and turns. EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) finds himself spiraling. And a double marriage ceremony shocker looms on the horizon.

Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) and Xander Prepare dinner (Paul Telfer) share a heartfelt dialog. And Justin mourns the revelation that Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) just isn’t his organic son.

In the meantime, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) uncover surprising revelations whereas exhuming Abigail Deveraux’s (Marci Miller) grave on Days of Our Lives. Followers appear torn in regards to the change in route for this plot. There are blended emotions in regards to the potential return of Abigail to Salem.

The week concludes with an explosive double marriage ceremony, that includes Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) and Teresa Donovan (Emily O’Brien) because the brides and Xander Prepare dinner and Alex Kiriakis as grooms. The week forward in Days of Our Lives guarantees a rollercoaster of feelings, sudden surprises, and heart-stopping drama. Don’t miss the thrilling upcoming episodes.

Get all of your every day Days of Our Lives spoilers and information right here at Cleaning soap Dust and keep tuned for updates in your favourite characters’ fates.

Click on to Subscribe to essentially the most adopted cleaning soap opera spoilers channel on YouTube!