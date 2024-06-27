Days of our Lives Early Spoilers July 1- 5: Eric Leaving & Steve Faces Prison!

Within the upcoming episodes of Days of Our Lives, tensions are set to rise from July 1-5, 2024. Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) reveals his plans to go away Salem. And this doubtlessly results in Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) going through jail time. The storyline involving Xander Prepare dinner (Paul Telfer) and his difficult relationship with Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) will take a dramatic flip. This can occur when Xander ultimately discovers the reality about his paternity.

In the meantime, Chanel Dupree (Raven Bowens) suffers a well being scare. And results in Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman) and Paulina Worth (Jackee Harry) speeding her to the hospital. Followers are additionally anticipating the engagement of Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) and Theresa Donovan (Emily O’Brien).

Days of Our Lives: EJ DiMera is in a Tight Spot

In a stunning twist, Gabi Hernandez (Cherie Jimenez) is launched from jail. And he or she reunites along with her husband, Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash). EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) finds himself in a good spot. So, he makes a determined plea to DA Melinda Trask (Tina Huang).

In different DOOL information, followers can count on to see extra of Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu), Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow), and Abe Carver (James Reynolds). The drama continues with new Days of Our Lives episodes airing on Independence Day and all through the week of seven/1-7/5/2024.

