Days of our Lives 2-Week Spoilers Oct 28-Nov 8: Cat Locked up & Kristen Rages

Days of our Lives 2-week spoilers for October 28- November 8 see Cat Greene (AnnaLynne McCord) arrested. Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein) stabbed. And Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) rages.

DOOL spoilers see Philip Kiriakis (John-Paul Lavoisier) comes again to mess up Xander Cook dinner‘s (Paul Telfer) plan. He tries to present Titan to Kristen in change for the serum to remedy Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey). Philip has received an injunction to cease Xander from transferring any a part of Titan Industries to Kristen.

Spoilers for Days of our Lives see Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel) get her henchman, Ivan Marais (Ivan G’Vera) drug Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) and tie him up. He shoves him within the trunk of a automotive and drives him away. Vivian forges divorce papers and offers them to Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus).

Days of our Lives: Philip Kiriakis Returns, Cat Greene Arrested & Stephanie Johnson Stabbed

Days of our Lives spoilers see Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) face off with Cat within the interrogation room on the Salem Police Division. And Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) tells Marlena Evans (Deidre Corridor) about Cat and Mark Greene’s (Jonah Robinson) hyperlink to Clyde Weston (James Learn). And the threats towards their mother, Catharina Meleounis (Ellie Patrikios). She reveals that they’re truly the grandchildren of Konstantin Meleounis (John Kapelos). Holly Jonas (Ashley Puzemis) additionally returns from Paris. She forgives Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) for being drunk and operating over her dad, Daniel Jonas (Shawn Christian). And for mendacity to her for years.

Spoilers for DOOL see Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) and Roman Brady (Josh Taylor) discuss Chad’s grief over Cat’s lies. it stirs up ache from Abigail Deveraux’s (Marci Miller) dying. Maggie Horton Kiriakis (Suzanne Rogers) needs Holly to speak to Tate Black (Leo Howard). She thinks she will be able to mend their relationship. And Stephanie and Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) take care of their on-set hookup at Physique & Soul.

DOOL: Leo’s Nightmare, Gabi Turns to EJ, Kristen Rages Over Brava

Days of our Lives spoilers see Leo Stark’s (Greg Rikaart) Halloween-themed nightmare. It entails Stephanie being stabbed within the again at Physique & Soul. Pleasure Wesley (AlexAnn Hopkins) lands a job on the present. And it’s the identical day Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman) begs Chanel Dupree (Raven Bowens) for forgiveness. Johnny asks Pleasure to maintain a secret, which is probably going about them sleeping collectively.

Days of our Lives spoilers see Gabi feels deserted by Stefan. And she or he could flip to EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) for consolation. Additionally, the escalating feud between Philip and Xander and Vivian’s schemes. And Leo meets newcomer Javi Hernandez (Al Calderon). The continuing menace of Clyde Weston looms over Salem. Brady and Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) get nearer. So, Kristen is certain to flip out when she finds out the weeks of 10/28-11/8/2024.