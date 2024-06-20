Days of our Lives 2-Week Spoilers June 17-28: New Gabi & Devious Diana Back!

Days of Our Lives is again with thrilling new developments for the subsequent two weeks from June 17-28, 2024. Prepare for a recast as Judith Chapman returns as Diana Colville, stirring up drama for her son Leo Stark. Alex Kiriakis, portrayed by Robert Scott Wilson, is making daring strikes, whereas Gabi Hernandez, now performed by Cherie Jimenez, plans her return.

In a stunning flip of occasions, Stephen confronts EJ DiMera, performed by Dan Feuerriegel, and the stress is palpable. Chanel Dupree, performed by Raven Bowens, and Johnny DiMera, portrayed by Carson Boatman, are set to go away Salem briefly.

In the meantime, Brady Black, performed by Eric Martsolf, and Teresa Donovan, portrayed by Emily O’Brien, are going through household angst. The upcoming weeks additionally function Sarah Horton, performed by Linsey Godfrey, on a mission to search out Xander Prepare dinner’s mom for his or her marriage ceremony.

Nevertheless, Jack Deveraux, portrayed by Matthew Ashford, disrupts plans for Chad DiMera, performed by Billy Flynn, and Julie Williams, performed by Susan Seaforth Hayes. A touch of romance is within the air as Alex professes his love for Teresa, however her coronary heart stays with Brady. Tune in for these thrilling twists and extra on NBC’s Days of Our Lives from 6/17-6/28/2024.

Get all of your day by day Days of Our Lives spoilers and information right here at Cleaning soap Grime and keep tuned for updates in your favourite characters’ fates.

Click on to Subscribe to probably the most adopted cleaning soap opera spoilers channel on YouTube!