Days of our Lives 2-Week Spoilers Aug 12-23: Gabi Freaks & Sarah Tragedy

Days of Our Lives on Peacock brings one other fortnight of suspenseful storytelling from August 12-23, 2024. A surprising revelation awaits Gabi Hernandez (Cherie Jimenez) whereas Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) faces an impending tragedy. Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman) and Bonnie Kiriakis (Judi Evans) discover shared pursuits whereas Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) and Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) grapple with guilt over their previous indiscretion. Heartbreak strikes as Sarah turns into the sufferer of a hit-and-run, with Fiona (Serena Scott Thomas) on the wheel.

In the meantime, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) strives to unveil the true identification of a brand new woman on the town, Marin (AnnaLynne McCord), whom he suspects to be his not-so-dead spouse Abigail Deveraux (AnnaLynne McCord). Additionally, a DNA check that would verify Marin as Abby, and the emotional turmoil that follows.

Will Gabi’s rage-filled rampage proceed, or will she discover an sudden ally in Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk)? Will Connie Viniski’s (Julie Dove) depraved plans succeed, or will she lastly face the implications of her actions? Days of Our Lives guarantees to be a rollercoaster journey of feelings, with a splash of thriller and a touch of hazard from 8/12-8/23/2024.

Get all of your every day Days of Our Lives spoilers and information right here at Cleaning soap Dust. And keep tuned for updates in your favourite characters’ fates.

Click on to Subscribe to essentially the most adopted cleaning soap opera spoilers channel on YouTube!