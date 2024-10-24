Dave’s Hot Chicken offering free food for Drake’s 38th birthday

Completely happy Birthday, Drake!

In honor of the rapper’s thirty eighth birthday, Dave’s Sizzling Hen is providing free sliders to prospects.

Prospects who need in on the freebie can redeem a free slider by heading to their native Dave’s on Thursday and scanning the reward within the Dave’s Sizzling Hen app.

The celebration on Oct. 24 is accessible in any respect Dave’s Sizzling Hen areas between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. The sliders can solely be redeemed by scanning the reward on-site, and can’t be used on-line or by means of third-party supply providers.

Dave’s Sizzling Hen Dave’s Sizzling Hen Drake promo

“We love that Drake is selecting to have a good time his birthday with Dave’s friends,” mentioned Dave’s Sizzling Hen’s CEO Invoice Phelps, in a press launch. “As this model expands from coast-to-coast and overseas, it’s the authenticity of the meals, founders, workforce members and traders, like Drake, which guarantee we’ll proceed to blow peoples’ minds.”

Dave’s Sizzling Hen is a Nashville-style sizzling rooster restaurant chain that has grown quickly. Dave’s focuses on sizzling rooster sliders, tenders and nuggets served from a alternative of seven totally different spice ranges. Sides embody a house-made kale slaw, mac n’ cheese and French fries.

“Dave’s Sizzling Hen has one the best origin tales within the restaurant enterprise, with the founders beginning Dave’s as a car parking zone pop-up restaurant in Hollywood with a conveyable fryer and picnic tables from their backyards simply 5 quick years in the past,” Phelps mentioned. “The corporate’s almost extraordinary development is a results of the founders imaginative and prescient for this model, and the large management workforce we’ve assembled to facilitate its development.”