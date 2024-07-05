Danny Trejo punches man who threw water balloons at July 4 parade – Daily News

Powerful-guy actor Danny Trejo obtained into some real-life fisticuffs throughout a July 4 parade after a spectator threw a water balloon on the procession, in accordance with a number of media experiences.

Trejo, 80, was among the many members within the Sunland-Tujunga Independence Day Parade on Thursday morning, whose theme was “The Magic of Sunland-Tujunga.”

The parade started round 10 a.m., heading west on Foothill Boulevard from Mt. Gleason Avenue to Sunland Boulevard.

Someplace alongside the way in which somebody hurled a water balloon at one of many automobiles within the procession, in accordance with the leisure web site TMZ. Trejo then left his car to go after the perpetrator, in accordance with the web site.In accordance with Fox11, Trejo was hit by a second water balloon, threw punches and was knocked to the bottom at one level.

“He was extra like confronting. It wasn’t like he went there to hit any person,” witness Arnie Abramiam informed the station. “However then I believe as soon as he obtained hit, he was throwing punches.”

Video posted on the positioning confirmed a quick confrontation and Trejo being held again by just a few parade-goers, however police informed TMZ that nobody was arrested.

Trejo is thought for his position as gadget inventor Isador “Machete” Cortez in 4 “Spy Youngsters” movies and a distinct model of the character in “Machete” and “Machete Kills.” He’s the proprietor of eight eating places, together with Trejo’s Tacos and Trejo’s Cantina.

The actor, who was born in Los Angeles, has been open about his troubled youth, which included a number of stays in juvenile corridor and later state prisons, earlier than cleansing himself up and embarking on a profitable present businesscareer.

Trejo has not commented on Thursday’s incident.