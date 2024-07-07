Danny Awards To Honor Musicians With Disabilities: Submit Now!

(HYPEBOT) – The Danny Awards will honor musicians with disabilities, and its sponsor, the Daniel’s Music Basis, is devoted to selling incapacity consciousness and enhancing music accessibility by means of community-based initiatives.

We’re thrilled to announce that The Danny Awards, introduced by Daniel’s Music Basis, are actually accepting submissions for the fifth annual awards, set to happen on October 19, 2024, at City Corridor in New York Metropolis.

Daniel’s Music Basis is devoted to selling Incapacity Consciousness and enhancing music accessibility by means of community-based initiatives. Annually, Daniel’s Music Basis selects 10 distinctive musicians from around the globe to carry out on the Danny Awards in New York Metropolis to showcase the expertise and creativity that’s flourishing inside the neighborhood of musicians with disabilities.

Award recipients will obtain recognition, a money prize, and a weekend in New York Metropolis! With a view to apply, you will need to submit a video of you or your group/band performing an authentic music or cowl. The chosen judges will select 10 award recipients to obtain the group’s honors.

How To Submit

Full your utility right here by midnight ET on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 .

