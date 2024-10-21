Daniels leaves Commanders’ game against Panthers with rib injury

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Jayden Daniels will bear additional exams Monday after leaving the Washington Commanders’ recreation towards the Carolina Panthers with a rib harm, coach Dan Quinn mentioned, repeatedly including he had no additional replace on the rookie quarterback’s standing.

“I can’t offer you an replace on Jayden, however I’ll simply as quickly as we discover out,” Quinn mentioned Sunday after Daniels was injured early in his staff’s 40-7 win. “I’ll offer you some updates simply as quickly as I discover out tomorrow, however I wouldn’t have any tonight.”

Daniels’ mom, Regina Jackson, posted on social media the easy message, “He’s high-quality.” Half proprietor Magic Johnson posted he’s “praying that Jayden Daniels’ harm is just not severe!”

Seven video games into what is popping right into a season with playoff aspirations, the Commanders are 5-2 however to date haven’t any readability about Daniels.

“Clearly, it’s going to take a while or no matter it’s,” mentioned veteran Marcus Mariota, who changed Daniels and threw for 2 landing passes and 205 yards. “We do not know. However I believe he was in good spirits, and for essentially the most half you simply examine on him, how he’s doing and we’ll take it day after day.”

Daniels, who ran for 46 yards on the Commanders’ first offensive snap, took a number of hits on their opening drive — together with a head-over-feet tumble on that play. It was not clear precisely when he was injured, with Quinn solely positive it occurred on that drive.

The No. 2 select of LSU and 2023 Heisman Trophy winner gave the impression to be in ache when leaving the sector following a third-down completion earlier than Austin Seibert’s subject aim that gave Washington a 10-0 lead. He initially went to the bench however relocated to the blue medical tent for analysis.

After Andy Dalton’s second interception of the primary quarter, Daniels left the tent and went again onto the sector to throw a couple of passes. He returned to the sideline and slammed his helmet to the turf earlier than returning to the tent, and Mariota took management of the offense.

“Once you see him go down, that’s powerful for us,” prime receiver Terry McLaurin mentioned. “Marcus did a fantastic job coming in.”

Towel in hand, Daniels then walked off the sideline and down the tunnel to the locker room.

“We warmed him up, he threw some, we took him to the tent and the following step was, ‘We’re going to take you inside and get photographs there,’” Quinn mentioned. “And he’ll do some extra photographs tomorrow.”

With Washington up 27-0 at halftime, Daniels returned to the sideline within the third quarter carrying sweatpants and a hoodie, and the staff dominated him out quickly after. He spent the rest of the sport chatting with teammates on the bench.

“We received’t put (Daniels) or some other guys into an area the place they may jeopardize one thing,” Quinn mentioned. “I don’t have any info medically, so please don’t speculate on that.”

Daniels got here into the sport as the favourite to win offensive rookie of the 12 months honors. He threw for 1,404 yards, ran for 322 and was accountable for 10 TDs in his first six video games.

