Dani Olmo, Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala share UEFA Euro 2024 Golden Boot

Dani Olmo, Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala shared the UEFA Euro 2024 Golden Boot with three different gamers after ending the event on three objectives.

Beforehand, assists have been used as a tie-break, which might have given RB Leipzig and Spain midfielder Olmo the award outright, however UEFA introduced this yr’s can be selected objectives alone.

For a transparent winner to take the prize, Olmo and/or Kane wanted to attain within the closing, which neither did, as Spain beat England 2-1 in Berlin.

Cody Gakpo (Netherlands), Ivan Schranz (Slovakia) and Georges Mikautadze (Georgia) completed on the identical three-goal tally.

Watch: The most effective of Olmo within the Bundesliga

Olmo scored his first purpose of the finals as an alternative within the last-16 win over Georgia. He registered a purpose and help as a starter in opposition to event hosts Germany within the quarter-finals, earlier than hitting the winner in opposition to France within the final 4. His different help fell in opposition to Albania within the teams.

Having racked up a league-leading 36 Bundesliga objectives for Bayern Munich in 2023/24, England captain Kane scored in opposition to Denmark within the group stage, Slovakia within the final 16 and the Netherlands within the semi-finals. For his half, Bayern teammate Musiala struck twice within the teams and as soon as within the knockouts.

Watch: The most effective of Harry Kane within the Bundesliga

Gerd Müller (4 objectives, 1972, West Germany), Dieter Müller (4 objectives, 1978, West Germany) and Klaus Allofs (three objectives, West Germany, 1980) are the earlier Bundesliga-based gamers to win the Golden Boot outright.

Mario Gomez and Mario Mandžukić (each 2012) and Patrik Schick (2020) have been among the many joint high scorers in previous editions, however misplaced out on the prize on tie-breakers.