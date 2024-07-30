‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros and Their Spouses: A Complete Guide

Some Dancing With the Stars execs have discovered their good match within the ballroom, however others have saved their private lives off the dance flooring.

Lindsay Arnold exchanged vows along with her highschool sweetheart, Sam Cusick, of their dwelling state of Utah in June 2015. After two years of wedded bliss, the previous So You Assume You Can Dance star gushed about discovering love exterior of Hollywood.

“Oh my gosh, I don’t know the way I could possibly be with anyone else,” she informed Us Weekly completely in November 2017, noting how particular it felt to have a accomplice who is aware of her “actual” life. “I believe the perfect is simply chilling, and simply hanging out and speaking. I believe we now have fairly loopy lives. So when you might have time with the individuals you’re keen on, you simply need to be with them. You don’t actually care what you’re doing. Sit round, hang around, discuss, cuddle.”

In contrast to Arnold, different DWTS execs have discovered their life accomplice within the dance world. Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd turned their skilled bond into a cheerful marriage, tying the knot in July 2017 after welcoming son Shai Aleksander six months prior.

Scroll right down to be taught extra in regards to the DWTS execs and their off-stage companions.