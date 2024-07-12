Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Deny Ditching Victoria’s Birthday Party

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders viewers have been fixated on Victoria Kalina’s birthday celebration for 2 on the Netflix present, however now the previous DCC claims she invited her squad to hitch.

“We had an look that morning and that’s when [Netflix] had requested, ‘Hey, can we come movie? Can we come have a good time with you?’ And I used to be like, ‘Yeah,’” Victoria, 24, recalled through the Monday, July 8, episode of the“Be There in 5” podcast. “I word-of-mouth and vocalized, ‘Hey, Netflix is coming. There’s gonna be cake [and] the extra the merrier.’ However, I suppose it simply didn’t trickle alongside.”

Within the America’s Sweethearts episode, Victoria and mother Tina Kalina had an elaborately adorned birthday get-together at their Dallas dwelling the place Tina filmed TikToks for her daughter. Victoria’s fellow DCCs didn’t be part of them.

“No, as a result of every little thing that I stated, at all times … obtained brushed apart. I felt prefer it went, ‘Whoosh’ [over their heads],” Victoria claimed, noting that almost all celebratory events are deliberate by “one other lady on the group, they usually’ll [then] be like, ‘Hey, we’re going to do that and this.’”

Victoria’s fellow cheerleaders denied the claims that they purposefully determined to not attend the celebration.

“Would have cherished to have been there to have a good time Victoria had I been given the chance,” cheerleader Jessica Bowman wrote by way of TikTok touch upon a clip of the podcast episode. “Praying she comes to understand how a lot the group actually did help her.”

Her former DCC teammates McKenzie Sherman, Kelcey Wetterberg, Darian Lassiter and Yevgeniya “Zhenya” Kolpakova all concurred with Jessica in their very own TikTok messages.

“I’d have been there as properly! Considered one of my favourite issues about DCC is that we all know the way to present up for one another,” McKenzie wrote. “For Victoria, it’s no totally different, we’d have completely rallied round her.”

Based on Kelcey, 27, the DCC ladies did have a good time Victoria’s huge day.

“We take bdays very critically round right here & would have been there if we had recognized,” Kelcey commented. “We adorned her locker per DCC custom, however we want we may have been given the chance to be at her celebration.”

Victoria, who retired within the America’s Sweethearts finale after her fourth yr on the squad, has not publicly responded to her former teammates’ responses however lengthy felt overlooked amongst DCC dancers.

“I believe seeing how remoted I used to be [shocked me while watching the show] as a result of I knew that I felt that method,” she added on Monday. “Seeing how simply, like, obvious that was and it wasn’t in my head made me really feel not loopy.”

Based on cheerleader Darian, the DCC girls are the “sweetest folks” who would by no means deliberately exclude one among their very own.

“If invited, myself and others would have proven up,” Darian wrote. “My teammates are the sweetest folks and wish to make each single lady really feel cherished, particularly on their birthday.”

Victoria, in the meantime, has moved to NYC to pursue a profession as a Radio Metropolis Rockette and is simply nonetheless “in contact” with fellow alums Katherine “Kat” Puryear and Caroline Sundvold.

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is at present streaming on Netflix.