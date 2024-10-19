Dak Prescott Engaged, Proposed to Sarah Jane Ramos With $1 Million Ring

Dak Prescott is finished taking part in the sector — a minimum of relating to his love life — after proposing to Sarah Jane Ramos.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback, 31, introduced his engagement by way of his Instagram Story on Friday, October 18. “4ever w/ @sarahjane,” he captioned a photograph of the pair on what seemed to be a golf course.

Prescott enlisted the couple’s 8-month-old daughter, MJ, to assist him seal the deal. He put his infant in a onesie that learn, “Hello mommy, daddy has a query for you!” The “o” in “you” was an engagement ring, hinting on the query at hand.

Ramos clearly stated “sure” as she was sporting the diamond sparkler within the household picture. Us Weekly discovered that Prescott labored with Jason of Beverly Hills to create the 10-carat emerald lower engagement ring.

Associated: A Information to the Wives and Girlfriends of 2024 NFL Quarterbacks

Some NFL quarterbacks are simply as well-known for his or her lives off the sector. Three-time Tremendous Bowl champion and Kansas Metropolis Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, for instance, has made headlines for his household since he was drafted in 2017. Mahomes began relationship his spouse, Brittany Mahomes, in highschool. Though they ended up attending separate faculties, […]

The ring is valued at $1 million as a result of middle diamond, which is positioned between two tapered baguettes and set into an 18-karat yellow gold setting, per the corporate’s director of communications.

“In my enterprise, there are excessive upkeep purchasers after which there’s Dak,” Jason of Beverly Hills CEO Jason Arasheben instructed Us in a press release. “Dak was really easy to work with and was very intentional with each element of this ring.”

He shared that the NFL participant was “concerned in each facet and actually wished this to be a hoop she would love. He wished one thing traditional however with a little bit aptitude and that’s precisely what we did.”

Associated: Movie star Engagements of 2024: Stars Who Acquired Engaged This 12 months

Many stars are taking their relationships to the subsequent stage in 2024 by getting engaged. Lower than one month after Bachelor in Paradise season 9 alum Brayden Bowers revealed that he was relationship fellow Bachelor Nation character Christina Mandrell, he proposed. “I simply knew that there was one thing particular, and there was one thing completely different, and […]

Over time, Prescott has remained tight-lipped about his love life. “My relationship standing? It’s pending,” he instructed Dallas ABC affiliate WFAA in August 2023.

Three months later, he went public with Ramos in honor of her thirtieth birthday. Prescott was featured in a sequence of photographs Ramos posted on the time on social media, together with a snap of the athlete watching her blow out her candle.

“A lot to Love on this publish! Welcome to 30 membership my love ♥️🔥,” Prescott wrote within the feedback, confirming their standing.

The pair stunned followers later that month after they introduced that Ramos was pregnant with their first child. “Somewhat little bit of Heaven despatched right down to Earth 🤍,” Ramos captioned photographs from a maternity shoot on the time. “Our immeasurable blessing. I can not wait to lift a powerful, assured, lovely child woman with you.”

Prescott gushed over the information within the feedback, writing, “How grateful I’m to do that with you may’t be defined! God makes no errors and nothing is coincidental and for that, I thank Him Each day! ❤️,” he wrote. “I really like you, and y’all can all the time rely on me ♥️🙏🏽 Let’s do that Mama 😍.”

The twosome welcomed their child woman, MJ, in February, which Prescott confirmed the next month.

Thank You! You’ve gotten efficiently subscribed.

Associated: Sexual Assault Lawsuit In opposition to Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Has Been Dismissed

The sexual assault lawsuit filed towards Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been dismissed. In keeping with on-line courtroom information considered by TMZ, a Colin County, Texas choose threw out the lawsuit towards Prescott, 30. “Regardless of Ms. Shores and her authorized crew’s relentless efforts to extort cash and injury Dak’s fame, justice has constantly prevailed and […]

“Yeah, I really feel completely different, you get up within the morning, you see that child and perceive the tasks,” Prescott instructed reporters at a Youngsters’s Most cancers Fund Gala in Texas in March. “Every part that I’ve all the time wished for myself, however to need that for someone else much more. It’s particular. All people’s wholesome and at dwelling. We’re blessed.”

MJ made her Instagram debut that very same month in a joint publish by her mother and pop. “MJ Rose, Being your dad and mom is the most important blessing life has to supply and we’re so lucky that you’re ours!” Prescott and Ramos captioned the March 15 publish. “Welcome into this world, child woman, you’ll all the time be cherished and guarded! We’re so IN LOVE with you ♥️ Love, Mother & Dad 🙏.”

Each MJ and Ramos have since turn into staples at Prescott’s video games, hanging out on the sector previous to his matchups in September and October. “Blessed is an understatement 🥹🙏💙,” Ramos wrote by way of Instagram final month after taking MJ to her dad’s matchup in Chicago.