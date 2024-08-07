Daisy Ridley reveals her Graves’ disease diagnosis

Daisy Ridley was battling greater than waves when she filmed “Younger Girl and the Sea,” revealing Monday that she has Graves’ illness.

“It’s the primary I’ve shared that [Graves’],” the “Star Wars” actor advised Girls’s Well being in an interview revealed Tuesday. Graves’ illness is an autoimmune dysfunction by which the thyroid turns into overactive.

The actor has been open about her well being struggles through the years, sharing in a 2016 Instagram publish that she was identified with endometriosis at 15, in response to Teen Vogue. The situation happens “when tissue much like the liner of the uterus (womb) grows outdoors of the uterus,” in response to the Workplace on Girls’s Well being. She additionally has been identified with polycystic ovary syndrome, which the Workplace on Girls’s Well being says causes “a hormonal imbalance and metabolism issues which will have an effect on general well being and look.”

Ridley was identified with Graves’ in September 2023, she advised Girls’s Well being. She mentioned she began feeling terrible after filming “Magpie,” by which she performs a disgruntled spouse. She thought the position had one thing to do with why she felt crummy. Her signs included weight reduction, fatigue, tremors, a fast coronary heart charge — and irritability.

“It was humorous, I used to be like, ‘Oh, I simply thought I used to be aggravated on the world,’ however seems all the pieces is functioning so rapidly, you possibly can’t sit back,” the 32-year-old Jedi mentioned.

Ridley is each an govt producer and the lead actor within the movie about Gertrude “Trudy” Ederle, the primary girl to swim the English Channel, two jobs for which you additionally can not “sit back” whereas doing them. Even whereas pushing herself to do essentially the most in the course of the swim scenes in “Younger Girl and the Sea,” her prognosis stored her extra aware of her weight loss program and life-style and being attentive to her physique. She’s already vegan and is “chopping down on gluten.” She mentioned it simply didn’t register how dangerous she had been feeling earlier than her prognosis.

“All of us learn the stats about girls being undiagnosed or underdiagnosed and form of coming to phrases with saying, ‘I actually, really don’t really feel good’ and never going, ‘I’m nice, I’m nice, I’m nice, I’m nice.’ It’s simply normalized to not really feel good,” she says.

She added: “I’ve at all times been health-conscious and now I’m making an attempt to be extra well-being acutely aware.”