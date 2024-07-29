Cubs acquire INF Isaac Paredes from the Rays for 3B Christopher Morel and 2 minor leaguers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chicago Cubs acquired All-Star infielder Isaac Paredes from the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday for third baseman Christopher Morel and two minor leaguers.

Paredes is batting .245 with 16 homers and 55 RBIs in 101 video games this season. He signed with Chicago as an newbie free agent in 2015, however he was traded to Detroit two years later and made his large league debut with the Tigers in 2020.

The Cubs, who’re centered on the longer term forward of Tuesday’s commerce deadline, despatched Morel and right-handers Hunter Bigge and Ty Johnson to the Rays.

The 25-year-old Morel set profession highs with 26 homers, 70 RBIs and a .247 batting common final 12 months, however he has struggled this season.

“He’s a particular human. We’re going to overlook his power for positive, his smile,” Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong stated of Morel.

“Reaching his full Christopher Morel potential daily is a man displaying up daily within the clubhouse. I don’t assume he was hitting the way in which he needed to, however he nonetheless had 18 homers.”

Morel was the designated hitter for Sunday’s sport at Kansas Metropolis. He popped out within the second after which was part of some hugs within the Cubs’ dugout within the backside of the third. He was changed by a pinch hitter within the fourth.

“It’s at all times unusual telling somebody through the sport that they’ve been traded. It was definitely stunning and stunning to Chris,” Cubs supervisor Craig Counsell stated. “He’s supplied Cubs followers a number of reminiscences in a short while right here. Ultimately, we predict we received a 3rd baseman who’s been a great offensive participant on this league, one who can do rather well for us at that place.

“He has an outlook and demeanor that makes it enjoyable to be round him. He loves enjoying, and that pleasure that’s simply his outlook on life is current it doesn’t matter what’s occurring. It’s indicated by how he treats folks. He’s an instance for all of us.”

Bigge, 26, was a Twelfth-round choose within the 2019 newbie draft out of Harvard College. He has no report and a 2.70 ERA in 4 main league aid appearances — all coming this month.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB