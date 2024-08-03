Crypto And NFT Gaming Platform Gala Games Launches Its GalaChain TestNet

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

Gala Video games, a famend blockchain gaming platform permitting gamers to earn crypto and non-fungible tokens by means of gameplay, has launched the check of the upcoming GalaChain blockchain community after a number of months of improvement. The GalaChain TestNet is now stay for builders to deploy and check chain code in a safe setting.

In a July 30 weblog submit, Gala Video games confirmed that its upcoming GalaChain TestNet has gone stay for builders to deploy and check its viability. Gala Video games first introduced its forthcoming GalaChain community in August 2023. On the time, the web3 gaming platform moved all its unsold and reserved NFTs to the brand new proprietary blockchain community.

GalaChain TestNet is stay! Builders can now deploy and check chaincode in a safe setting. Let’s construct the way forward for blockchain collectively! https://t.co/qEWu5IbewA#GalaChain #Blockchain #DevCommunity — Gala Video games (@GoGalaGames) July 29, 2024

What Is Gala Video games?

Launched in 2019, Gala Video games is a blockchain-based play-to-earn gaming platform that rewards gamers with digital belongings resembling crypto tokens or non-fungible tokens for his or her in-game play accomplishments. Gala Video games’ has its native token, GALA, which is used to safe the platform and incentivize gamers.

The Gala Video games platform options varied gaming tiers, together with real-time technique (RTS), multiplayer on-line battle enviornment (MOBA), role-playing recreation (RPG) titles and extra. Regardless that these gaming tiers differ significantly between titles, every tier rewards gamers with digital belongings, together with the GALA and non-fungible tokens.

Regardless that the Gala Video games runs on the Ethereum blockchain community, the gaming platform has partnered with different chains within the Ethereum ecosystem, like Polygon, an Ethereum scaling answer, to permit its gamers to ship and commerce their crypto and non-fungible token collections at decreased gasoline charges.

Within the coming weeks or months, the Gala Video games crew anticipates shifting operations to its autonomous blockchain community, GalaChain, after the official mainnet launch. GalaChain is powered by the GALA token. Gala will function the medium of alternate, permitting crypto token holders to pay for objects and switch worth peer-to-peer inside the platform’s ecosystem.

How Do Gala Video games Work?

Gala Video games operates a number of elements to ship thrilling play-to-earn video games to their gamers. The Gala Video games depends on a distributed community of computer systems moderately than a centralized server managed by a single entity. The Gala Video games affords varied crypto video games, attracting thousands and thousands of gamers.

Widespread video games within the Gala Video games embrace City Star, a blockchain recreation that enables gamers to compete to assemble the important elements of a functioning city, resembling water factors, crops and storage amenities and Mirandus, a fantasy role-playing online game the place gamers battle monsters, develop lands and earn rewards for his or her in-game achievements.

Different video games embrace Spider Tanks, a multiplayer on-line battle enviornment recreation the place gamers battle inside a spread of maps utilizing varied armament; Fortitude, a player-versus-player (PvP) tower defence recreation the place gamers apply a number of methods to assault different gamers’ villages and defend their very own and the Echoes of Empire, a sci-fi technique recreation the place gamers battle over scarce sources distributed all through the universe.

