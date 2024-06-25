Crazy Town Frontman Shifty Shellshock Dead at Age 49

Loopy City frontman Shifty Shellshock has died on the age of 49. The musician, born Seth Binzer, was found at his residence on Monday, based on ABC7, which cites the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. No extra particulars concerning the circumstances of his loss of life have been revealed.

Binzer co-founded Loopy City with Bret Mazur in 1999 after making music collectively below completely different monikers for a number of years. The rap-rock group obtained success comparatively rapidly, releasing their debut album, The Reward of the Recreation, in November 1999 and scoring their first Quantity One single in March 2001 with “Butterfly,” which contains a pattern of the band’s one-time tour mates, the Crimson Sizzling Chili Peppers.

“The Peppers are an enormous inspiration to us,” Binzer informed Rolling Stone in 2001, detailing the help Anthony Kiedis supplied when he turned to substance abuse throughout a very tough breakup. “Anthony discovered me and took me to lunch — the place I attempted to borrow cash from him so I might get excessive. I didn’t end my rampage for a few days, however he confirmed me that I had individuals who had been anxious and cared about me. Anthony’s this angel who appeared in my life.”

Loopy City briefly disbanded in 2003 following their second album, Darkhorse, and Binzer launched his debut solo album, Joyful Love Sick, in 2004. The report featured “Starry Eyed Shock,” his collaboration with British producer and musician Paul Oakenfold. He additionally acted for a quick interval within the Nineties after being street-cast in a Levi’s industrial.

Trending

Shellshock had been open about his struggles with habit and appeared on two seasons of VH1’s Celeb Rehab and two seasons of its follow-up present Sober Home, throughout which he mentioned his journey with sobriety.

Binzer is survived by three youngsters: Halo, Gage, and Phoenix.