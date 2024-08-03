Crawford vs. Madrimov: Odds, Live Stream and KO, Judges’ Scorecards Predictions | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

Al Bello/Getty Photos

It is wholly unsurprising that Crawford is a large favourite regardless of one other transfer up the size for him. That is Crawford’s first combat since he placed on a dominant present towards Errol Spence to briefly unify all of the welterweight belts.

Spence is a a lot larger star than Madrimov, however the transfer as much as this weight class may very well be the larger hurdle for Crawford. The 36-year-old captured his first world title at 130 kilos. Even among the biggest fighters of all time have discovered a restrict to how far they’ll go up and nonetheless be dominant.

Nonetheless, Crawford has a a lot larger potential alternative in his sights if eh could make the load and combat effectively.

“I believe that is the largest combat in boxing; I believe me and Canelo colliding is like [Floyd] Mayweather and Canelo at that stage,” Crawford mentioned, per Mike Coppinger of ESPN. “… I simply really feel I am undoubtedly not going to be doing this for for much longer. I can guarantee you that.”

If there is a narrative to promote that this may very well be an upset it is that Crawford has been prepared to take a couple of future opponent and impending retirement whereas transferring up one other weight class. These might all work towards him from a preparation standpoint.

Madrimov has not had a complete lot {of professional} fights to construct a fame. After a stellar newbie run he solely has 11 bouts, however he is a world champion within the weight class.

Madrimov’s energy punching makes the transfer up for Bud all of the extra intriguing. Crawford has been in a position to neutralize energy puncher up to now, however Madrimov can be larger than anybody else he has fought.

Nonetheless, the prediction right here is that we cannot see judges’ scorecards and Crawford will take Madrimov out.

The looming Canelo chance might function a distraction, nevertheless it may be gasoline. Crawford is aware of {that a} dominant efficiency at 154 kilos will solely drive up the curiosity (and payout) for a combat with Alvarez.