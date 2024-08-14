Courteney Cox Didn’t Keep Vintage Clothes for Daughter Coco Arquette

Courteney Cox’s daughter Coco Arquette needs she had her mother’s classic garments.

Coco, 20, opened up about desirous to put on extra of her mother’s garments whereas chatting with Refinery29 on Monday, August 12. “Enjoyable truth she didn’t save something for me from the ‘90s,” Coco, who Courteney, 60, shares with ex-husband David Arquette, quipped.

She continued as Cox shook her head beside her, “It’s truly very impolite. Everybody’s like, ‘Oh these outfits’ — no, I don’t have them.”

Within the 90’s, Cox turned a family title for enjoying Monica Geller on Buddies, the place she wore crimson tank tops and attire, patterned frocks, sweaters, fitted tops and extra.

Whereas she didn’t maintain on to a lot of her wardrobe, Cox did maintain a gown from 1998, which Coco wore in 2019.

“I’m not one to carry onto issues however this was a rattling good buy!” Cox captioned a side-by-side photograph of her and Coco sporting the gown, which featured a V-neck, a sheer floral sample and blue slip gown. “21 years later.”

Cox first wore the frock whereas attending the 1998 premiere of Snake Eyes. On the time, she accessorized with a black pearl necklace and matching earrings. Her brunette hair was parted down the facet and blown out.

When Coco wore the gown, she styled it with a dainty gold pendant necklace, a scrunchie on her wrist and a fragile ring. She donned tender make-up together with mascara and pink lips and wore her hair down and straightened.

Moreover her sporting her mother’s garments, Coco has proven off her private model on the crimson carpet whereas posing with Cox. In March 2023, Coco rocked a cherry crimson milkmaid gown that includes skinny straps and a flowy skirt. She complemented the frock with black heels and dainty earrings.

On the crimson carpet, she held palms together with her mother, who opted for a velvet blazer and little black gown.