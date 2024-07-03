Costa Rica vs. Paraguay LIVE STREAM (7/2/24): Watch Copa America online | Time, USA TV, channel

Costa Rica faces Paraguay in a Copa America match on Tuesday, June 2, 2024 (7/2/24) at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.

What: Copa America, group stage

Who: Costa Rica vs. Paraguay

When: Tuesday, July 2, 2024 (7/2/24)

Time: 9 p.m. ET

The place: Q2 Stadium

TV: FS2, UniMas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vinícius Júnior scored two first-half targets to steer Brazil to a 4-1 victory over Paraguay on Friday night time and put itself in place to advance out of Group D within the Copa America.

“Right this moment, he performed nearly an ideal match,” Brazil coach Dorival Júnior stated via an interpreter. “He was dynamic.”

Sávio additionally scored a first-half purpose for Brazil and Lucas Paquetá scored on a penalty kick within the second half. Omar Alderete scored Paraguay’s purpose.

There have been loads of tense moments with 5 yellow playing cards and a pink handed out. Andres Cubas was despatched off for a pink card within the 81st minute, forcing Paraguay to play the final a part of the match down a person. Yellow playing cards had been handed to Brazil’s Wendell, Vinícius Júnior and Lucas Paquetá and Paraguay’s Fabián Balbuena and Hernesto Caballero.

The victory was fairly a response for the Seleção, who opened the event Tuesday with a scoreless draw in opposition to Costa Rica regardless of outshooting their opponent 18-2.

“There was a sure degree of disappointment for the dearth of ends in the primary match,” Dorival Júnior stated. “However I feel our efficiency was of a fantastic degree. We’ve made nice progress in little or no time. We nearly by no means have 20 days to work collectively.

“I advised you be affected person as a result of this workforce is trending on the precise path.”

With 4 factors, Brazil is 2 behind group chief Colombia, which defeated Costa Rica 3-0 earlier Friday. A victory or tie by Brazil in opposition to Colombia on Tuesday ensures one of many group’s two spots within the knockout stage. Brazil additionally has a six-goal differential benefit over Costa Rica, so a loss possible received’t hold out the nine-time Copa America champions.

Paraguay is not going to advance to the following spherical, resulting in some tense back-and-forth between coach Daniel Garnero and reporters who questioned the workforce’s continued struggles on this event. The nation has received Copa America twice, however not since 1979.

“There have been many head coaches and no person’s discovering the answer,” Garnero stated via an interpreter. “You’re speaking a few match that simply completed. I can not discuss one thing that occurred ages in the past.”

Brazil has had its difficulties in opposition to Paraguay in Copa America play, having drawn of their earlier 5 conferences. That tied for the second-longest unbeaten streak in opposition to Brazil on this event, which Paraguay additionally was a part of from 1963-83.

However Brazil received the newest assembly, defeating Paraguay 4-0 two years in the past in World Cup qualifying, and there was little doubt concerning the consequence of this match after two late targets broke it open in what was a contentious finish to the primary half.

Moments after teammate Bruno Guimarães hit the crossbar, Sávio put Brazil up 2-0 within the forty third minute.

Each groups bought right into a scrum in first-half stoppage time, with Chilean referee Piero Maza handing yellow playing cards to Wendell and Balbuena at three-plus minutes. Then Vinícius Júnior delivered the crushing blow 5 minutes into first-half stoppage time.

Paraguay had its possibilities and even outshot Brazil 8-5, together with 4-3 on purpose. Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker made an incredible save diving to his proper to forestall a purpose from Damián Bobodilla quarter-hour into the match.

Early within the second half, nevertheless, Alderete scored to shut the deficit to 3-1.

Then 17 minutes later, Lucas Paquetá made up for a missed penalty kick within the first half by changing to provide again Brazil its three-goal lead.

“We performed in opposition to two world class groups,” stated Garnero, referencing Paraguay’s 2-1 loss to Colombia in its opener. “It’s sophisticated being in my place. I’m seeing a fantastic effort by the workforce. They’ve measured up, however we nonetheless want to attain the outcomes.”

Dorival Júnior made a daring and controversial transfer by deciding to not begin Raphinha. The transfer, with nationwide workforce legend Neymar watching from the stands, clearly paid off.

Raphinha was a late-game substitute, coming into the match on the 72nd minute instead of Sávio.

