Commanders’ Jayden Daniels to undergo tests for rib injury

LANDOVER, Md. — The Washington Commanders do not but know if quarterback Jayden Daniels will miss any time with a rib damage that prompted him to go away Sunday’s win over Carolina within the first quarter, however they did discover out they may nonetheless be efficient on offense with out him.

Daniels suffered a rib damage on Washington’s first possession and was ultimately dominated out. Marcus Mariota changed him and accomplished 18 of 23 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns whereas main six scoring drives within the 40-7 rout.

Coach Dan Quinn mentioned he had “no replace” on Daniels after the sport, saying extra exams can be carried out Monday to find out the extent of his damage.

“I am going to provide you with some updates simply as quickly as I discover out tomorrow, however I would not have any tonight,” Quinn mentioned.

Daniels’ mother, Regina, posted to social media that “he is nice,” and a number of sources advised ESPN after the preliminary X-rays that Daniels was OK.

He stood on the sideline in road garments and might be seen smiling and speaking to teammates. He hugged Carolina quarterback Bryce Younger after the sport in addition to Washington proprietor Josh Harris, amongst others.

“It’ll take a while, no matter it’s,” Mariota mentioned of Daniels’ damage. “We don’t know, however he was in good spirits. … We’ll take it day after day.”

Washington (5-2) hosts Chicago (4-2) on Sunday in what can be a matchup of the highest two quarterbacks picked within the draft, with the Bears having chosen Caleb Williams one spot forward of Daniels.

“You recognize he is a troublesome participant,” receiver Terry McLaurin mentioned. “He’ll do no matter it takes to prepare for subsequent week.”

Coaches and teammates mentioned they weren’t positive when Daniels suffered the damage. It appeared to occur on the finish of a 46-yard run on the Commanders’ first play from scrimmage. On the finish of the run, Daniels turned barely to his left to attempt to stiff-arm Panthers security Lonnie Johnson Jr. Linebacker Marquis Haynes helped sort out Daniels from behind as effectively.

After the subsequent play, a handoff to Austin Ekeler, Daniels appeared to seize at his left aspect as he carried out a faux run to the left.

Daniels carried the ball two extra occasions on the collection, one time awkwardly going to the bottom reasonably than sliding to provide himself up. After the possession, trainers examined Daniels on the sideline earlier than he went to the medical tent.

He threw a warmup go on the sphere earlier than the Commanders’ subsequent offensive collection and grimaced in ache. He left the sphere and slammed his helmet to the bottom on the sideline as Mariota took over.

Daniels, who has been the principle sparkplug on an offense that entered the sport ranked second in scoring, quickly walked into the locker room for the rest of the half.

Within the first six video games, Daniels accomplished 75.3% of his passes for 1,404 yards, 6 touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. He additionally rushed for 322 yards and 4 extra scores.

“He is the chief of our group basically, and he is an exceptional participant, going to be nice participant for a very long time,” tight finish Zach Ertz mentioned. “… So, first thought is clearly simply anxious about him, after which from there, simply obtained to get again on the market and play. We obtained loads of confidence in Marcus.”

Mariota, who spent the primary 4 video games of the season on injured reserve due to a strained pectoral muscle, executed the offense at the same tempo. He misfired on his first three passes however later led a 92-yard landing drive simply earlier than halftime. Mariota threw solely two extra incompletions the remainder of the sport.

“I wasn’t stunned that he carried out effectively,” Quinn mentioned of Mariota. “I see the additional issues that he does. It was good to see that confidence again in him and to see the enjoyment on the sideline for him as a result of all people feels his help — not simply Jayden, all people does. He is obtained that form of influence about him. He is been by it. He is a extremely glorious teammate and the fellows really feel that.”