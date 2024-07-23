Comer Statement on Secret Service Director Cheatle’s Resignation

WASHINGTON—Home Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) issued the next assertion after U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle introduced her resignation:

“The Oversight Committee’s listening to resulted in Director Cheatle’s resignation and there might be extra accountability to come back. The Secret Service has a no-fail mission but it failed traditionally on Director Cheatle’s watch. At yesterday’s Oversight Committee listening to, Director Cheatle instilled no confidence that she has the flexibility to make sure the Secret Service can meet its protecting mission. Egregious safety failures main as much as and on the Butler, Pennsylvania marketing campaign rally resulted within the assassination try of President Trump, the homicide of an harmless sufferer, and hurt to others within the crowd. Whereas Director Cheatle’s resignation is a step towards accountability, we’d like a full assessment of how these safety failures occurred in order that we will stop them going ahead. We’ll proceed our oversight of the Secret Service in assist of the Home Activity Power to ship transparency, accountability, and options to make sure this by no means occurs once more.”

Learn Extra:

Chairman Comer Opens Listening to on Oversight of the Secret Service and Tried Assassination of President Trump

Comer, Raskin Name for Secret Service Director Cheatle’s Resignation

Comer & Oversight Committee Republicans Name on Secret Service to Present Paperwork and Communications Concerning the Assassination Try of President Trump