Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter leaves game against Kansas State with apparent shoulder injury

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter left the Buffaloes’ 31-28 loss to No. 18 Kansas State late within the second quarter Saturday night time after a proper shoulder harm on a 14-yard reception.

Three different Buffs receivers have been injured within the sport: speedster Jimmy Horn Jr. (obvious ankle), Omarion Miller (left ankle) and Terrell Timmons Jr. (unspecified).

Coach Deion Sanders had no replace after the sport on any of the 4 besides to say Miller was in a strolling boot.

“However I haven’t gotten an replace on these younger males,” Sanders stated. “Hopefully they will get again at it, however we’re not going to hurry them. Their security and their well being is far more essential than this sport.”

The impression of their accidents was large in a such an in depth sport.

“Actually dropping Travis and Jimmy and the others was great,” Sanders stated. “As a result of they’re an important a part of our group, an important a part of our id, they’re an important a part of who we’re. That took so much out of us. However different guys had the chance to step up and so they did.”

Shedeur Sanders nonetheless threw for 388 yards and three touchdowns with one interception on 34-of-40 passing.

“I by no means thought 4 receivers would get damage in a single sport. That’s simply ridiculous,” the quarterback stated. “However issues occur. Life occurs. So, we’ve simply bought to roll with it and do what we’ve bought to do for subsequent week.”

The Buffaloes (4-2, 2-1 Large 12) missed Henry extra on protection than they did on offense.

The Buffaloes allowed two touchdowns and a discipline objective on their first three defensive collection with out their celebrity defensive again, falling behind 24-14. With Hunter again on the sideline for the second half in help of his teammates, Colorado rallied to take a 28-24 lead with 3:12 remaining however then gave up a 50-yard landing lower than a minute later. After that, their offense turned the ball over on downs.

Earlier than sustaining the shoulder harm, Hunter was on observe for his traditional workload — a whopping 124 snaps per sport — as he was on the sphere for all however certainly one of Colorado’s first 45 mixed offensive and defensive snaps.

On the play he bought damage, Hunter hauled in Shedeur Sanders’ go on a crossing sample for a 14-yard achieve at midfield and ran full velocity into security Daniel Cobbs. He held onto the ball however signaled to the sideline that he wanted a sub. On the published, ESPN stated the medical group was evaluating Hunter’s proper shoulder.

Final season Hunter missed three video games with a lacerated liver after taking a tough hit towards Colorado State. However Hunter has not often taken off a snap this season and is within the thick of the Heisman Trophy race.

Hunter had three catches for 26 yards and one deal with Saturday night time earlier than leaving. That gave him 49 receptions for 587 yards and two touchdowns on the season together with 16 tackles, two interceptions and a compelled fumble on protection.

