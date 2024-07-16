Colleges with the most first-round MLB draft picks

The 2024 MLB draft added extra NCAA expertise to the skilled ranks. The primary beginner Main League Baseball draft occurred in 1965. Since then, 1,646 gamers have been drafted within the first spherical of the MLB draft.

Of these, over 700 got here from an NCAA college.

No college is extra represented on that listing than Stanford. The Cardinal added one other first rounder in 2024 after Malcolm Moore was chosen No. 30 total by the Texas Rangers. The choice got here a 12 months after Tommy Troy was drafted No. 12 by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2023.

Arizona State and Vanderbilt aren’t far behind with its complete variety of draft picks. The Solar Devils’ Spencer Torkelson went No. 1 total in 2020 and Commodore Enrique Bradfield Jr. was chosen No. 17 total by the Baltimore Orioles in 2024.

There are nearly 100 different NCAA faculties which have had not less than two gamers taken within the first spherical.

Based mostly on information from MLB.com, here is an inventory of faculties with essentially the most first-round draft picks:

*Be aware: Solely first-round picks from the first June draft have been thought of, which means draftees from secondary drafts and supplemental picks have been omitted.

RANK COLLEGE FIRST-ROUND DRAFT PICKS NO. 1 OVERALL PICKS CONFERENCE 1 Stanford 24 1 Pac-12 T-2 Arizona State 21 4 Pac-12 T-2 Vanderbilt 21 2 SEC 4 Florida State 18 1 ACC T-5 Texas 17 0 Massive 12 T-5 North Carolina 17 1 ACC 7 LSU 15 2 SEC T-8 Southern California 14 0 Pac-12 T-8 UCLA 14 1 Pac-12 T-8 Florida 14 0 SEC 11 Clemson 13 1 ACC T-12 Cal State Fullerton 12 1 Massive West T-12 Arizona 12 0 Pac-12 T-12 Wake Forest 12 0 ACC T-12 Mississippi State 12 0 SEC T-16 Rice 11 1 American T-16 Wichita State 11 0 American T-16 Oklahoma 11 0 Massive 12 T-16 Tennessee 11 0 SEC

Solely 29 of the No. 1 draft picks since 1965 have been from NCAA faculties, and the SEC, ACC and Pac-12 mix for 19 of them. These three conferences account for near half of all NCAA first-round draftees since 1965.

However no particular person college has extra No. 1 total picks than Arizona State.

The very first participant ever taken within the beginner draft was Arizona State outfielder Rick Monday, drafted No. 1 total in 1965 by the Kansas Metropolis Athletics. In 1976, the Houston Astros chosen pitcher Floyd Bannister, and in 1978, the Atlanta Braves took outfielder Bob Horner, each Solar Devils. Torkelson then joined the listing in 2020 after the Detroit Tigers selected the ASU first baseman with the highest choose.

When Oregon State’s Travis Bazzana was chosen first total in 2024, the Beavers joined the unique listing of faculties with a number of No. 1 draft picks. Vanderbilt and LSU are the one different faculties to have a couple of participant taken first total.