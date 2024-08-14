Colin Kaepernick is ‘still training, still pushing’ for NFL shot

Colin Kaepernick is 36 and needs one other shot on the NFL.

He’s a number of years youthful than New York Jets beginning quarterback Aaron Rodgers (40) and the identical age that Matthew Stafford of the Rams, Kirk Cousins of the Atlanta Falcons and Russell Wilson of the Pittsburgh Steelers both at the moment are or can be through the upcoming season.

In contrast to these guys, nonetheless, Kaepernick has been away from the sport for fairly awhile.

It’s been seven full seasons for the reason that former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has taken a snap in an NFL recreation. Throughout an interview with Sky Sports activities from the Paris Olympics, nonetheless, Kaepernick indicated that he nonetheless is retaining himself prepared for a chance to renew his profession.

“We’re nonetheless coaching, nonetheless pushing,” he stated. “So hopefully we simply gotta get one among these group house owners to open up.”

He added: “I might carry rather a lot to a group and assist them win a championship.”

Kaepernick took the 49ers to Tremendous Bowl XLVII following the 2012 season and again to the NFC championship recreation the subsequent 12 months. He famously refused to face for the nationwide anthem earlier than video games through the 2016 season, then opted out of his contract with the 49ers the next offseason. He by no means landed on one other group.

In October 2017, Kaepernick filed a collusion grievance in opposition to the NFL. He and the league reached an settlement to resolve the grievance in February 2019.

Kaepernick repeatedly has expressed an curiosity in a comeback. Final season he despatched a letter to the New York Jets providing to affix the follow squad as a “risk-free contingency plan” behind starter Zach Wilson following a season-ending Achilles tendon damage to Rodgers.

The Jets didn’t take him up on his supply, leaving Kaepernick nonetheless in search of his subsequent NFL alternative.

“It’s one thing I’ve skilled my entire life for,” Kaepernick instructed Sky Sports activities, “so to have the ability to step again on the sphere, I feel that may be a serious second, main accomplishment for me.”