Colin Jost to headline 2024 Rochester Fringe Festival

“Saturday Evening Dwell” star Colin Jost has been introduced as the brand new headliner for the 2024 Rochester Fringe Pageant. Jost will take the stage at Kodak Corridor at Eastman Theatre on Friday, Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

The comic will take the spot vacated by Pete Davidson earlier this month. He has been the co-anchor of “SNL’s” “Weekend Replace” since 2014 and has received 5 Writers Guild Awards, two Peabody Awards and has been nominated for 14 Emmy Awards.

Tickets can be found for buy now, priced between $45 and $129 (plus $8 venue ticketing charges), at rochesterfringe.com.

All tickets beforehand bought for Davidson’s efficiency will routinely be honored for Jost’s present. Anybody who bought tickets and needs to return them for a full refund could accomplish that by contacting the Eastman Theatre Field workplace at 585-274-3000 or [email protected] earlier than Aug. 23.