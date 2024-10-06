Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns win, Rock back

Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns win, Rock back

by

It’s time to settle some dangerous blood.

After 20 years for the reason that final version, WWE brings again Unhealthy Blood premium dwell occasion and it is the right title for what may have a number of feuds both getting into a brand new chapter or culminating on Saturday evening.

Highlighting the evening are two of the highest feuds of 2024: CM Punk and Drew McIntyre assembly in a Hell in a Cell match, and Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns placing their variations apart to go up towards the brand new model of The Bloodline. Additionally on the schedule is The Judgment Day going up towards the Terror Twins in two matches, and a rematch will happen for the WWE Girls’s Championship.

Comply with USA TODAY Sports activities for all of the motion for Unhealthy Blood 2024:

Kevin Owens assaults Cody Rhodes after Unhealthy Blood ends

Cody Rhodes was scheduled to talk on the press convention that adopted the present however Triple H knowledgeable the media that Rhodes wasn’t going to make it.

Shortly after, movies started to floor on social media of Kevin Owens attacking the WWE Champion in entrance of the followers, who had been ready outdoors the world with the intention of seeing and interacting with the assorted members of the present as they left the venue.

Owens has not been happy with Cody in latest weeks after Cody determined to group up with Roman Reigns.

Leave a Reply