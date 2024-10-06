Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns win, Rock back

It’s time to settle some dangerous blood.

After 20 years for the reason that final version, WWE brings again Unhealthy Blood premium dwell occasion and it is the right title for what may have a number of feuds both getting into a brand new chapter or culminating on Saturday evening.

Highlighting the evening are two of the highest feuds of 2024: CM Punk and Drew McIntyre assembly in a Hell in a Cell match, and Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns placing their variations apart to go up towards the brand new model of The Bloodline. Additionally on the schedule is The Judgment Day going up towards the Terror Twins in two matches, and a rematch will happen for the WWE Girls’s Championship.

Comply with USA TODAY Sports activities for all of the motion for Unhealthy Blood 2024:

Kevin Owens assaults Cody Rhodes after Unhealthy Blood ends

Cody Rhodes was scheduled to talk on the press convention that adopted the present however Triple H knowledgeable the media that Rhodes wasn’t going to make it.

Shortly after, movies started to floor on social media of Kevin Owens attacking the WWE Champion in entrance of the followers, who had been ready outdoors the world with the intention of seeing and interacting with the assorted members of the present as they left the venue.

Owens has not been happy with Cody in latest weeks after Cody determined to group up with Roman Reigns.

The Rock seems at Unhealthy Blood

As issues seem like settling down with the principle occasion, the Rock made an look to finish the present. Whereas he did not verbally say something, he did make gestures towards Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. The three of them had been all concerned within the WrestleMania 40 major occasion.

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns vs. The Bloodline outcomes

Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Cody Rhodes lived as much as their phrase to 1 one other and managed to get a victory over Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa from the Bloodline.

Roman and Cody, contemplating their ties to the state of Georgia, had the vast majority of the group behind them all through many of the match.

Roman performed soccer at Georgia Tech whereas Cody is at present based mostly out of Atlanta.

After a back-and-forth match between the 2 groups, momentum started to shift in favor of Roman and Cody, after the champion jumped from the turnbuckle and landed on Jacob, who was mendacity on an announce desk.

The second saved Jacob out of the match the remainder of the way in which whereas Roman and Solo continued to battle within the ring.

Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa ran out to distract Roman however Jimmy Uso arrived to assist make the save.

Following the conclusion of the match, Roman appeared shocked to see Jimmy.

Jimmy’s brother, Jey Uso, was noticed within the area earlier within the night however didn’t come out throughout the principle occasion.

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns acknowledged one another earlier than leaving the ring. As Jimmy and Roman start to move again towards the locker room, Cody is attacked by members of the Bloodline. Whereas Roman took a short pause to consider returning to the ring, some convincing from Jimmy led to each males coming again to help the WWE Champion.

Cody Rhodes invitations College of Arkansas at Pine Bluff marching band to carry out

Cody Rhodes had the College of Arkansas at Pine Bluff marching band out at ringside to carry out his entrance tune “Kingdom” as he made his approach towards the ring previous to the principle occasion.

The band went viral after performing Cody’s entrance tune throughout a soccer recreation in August.

Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan outcomes

Dominik Mysterio managed to select the lock and open the cage door as Rhea carried out a frog splash on Liv. Rhea was distracted and taunted Dom.

Moments later as Dom tried to discover a option to escape, he managed to seek out himself hanging by the chain round his leg outdoors of the cage. Rhea began attacking him with a kendo stick earlier than Raquel Rodriguez got here out to assault Rhea.

Raquel’s surprising arrival proved to be the distinction as Liv managed to retain her championship.

Well-known faces within the Unhealthy Blood crowd

Musicians Metro Boomin, Quavo and Lil Child had been all seen within the crowd on the State Farm Enviornment in Atlanta.

A number of WWE Corridor of Famers, together with Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard had been additionally within the crowd.

Triple H introduces a brand new Crown Jewel championship at Unhealthy Blood

Triple H got here out to the ring to unveil a brand new 15K carat diamond championship that will likely be on the road throughout a pair of matches at Crown Jewel.

The chief content material officer additionally introduced 16,092 had been in attendance for the Unhealthy Blood occasion and mentioned it was WWE’s sixtieth bought out occasion in 2024.

Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor outcomes

Damian Priest and Finn Balor was a reasonably even contest till Carlito and JD McDonagh of Judgement Day got here all the way down to the ring to interferre.

Regardless of Judgement Day’s greatest effort to become involved within the match, Priest overcame the uneven odds to safe a victory over Balor with a South of Heaven chokeslam.

Bayley-Nia Jax RAW Girls’s Title outcomes

Nia Jax used her energy as a bonus and delivered punishment to Bayley early on within the match. Regardless of Bayley’s makes an attempt to rally within the match, Jax would slam her on the metal steps and the barricade outdoors of the ring.

Referee Jessika Carr was caught within the crossfire and brought down throughout an trade between the 2 rivals. Bayley tried to pin Nia however the official wasn’t there to make the rely. Tiffany Stratton got here all the way down to the ring to probably money in her Cash within the Financial institution briefcase and win the championship for herself.

Whereas Stratton was unable to capitalize on the chance, her look proved to be sufficient of a distraction to present Jax the higher hand and the eventual victory after utilizing a Samoan drop and her finisher, the Annihilator, on Bayley.

Hell in a Cell match: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre outcomes

The feud seems to have concluded with a bloody battle that lived as much as the occasion’s title, “Unhealthy Blood.”

Drew McIntyre remained dominant early on and induced CM Punk to bleed with strikes to his head, utilizing the metal stairs at ringside. Punk would return the favor, inflicting McIntyre to bleed as properly after hitting him with a metallic toolbox. Each would carry out the remainder of the match with crimson masks because of their wounds.

The tempo of the match slowed down after McIntyre acquired a maintain of Punk, who was making an attempt to suplex him, and carried out a suplex of his personal that took each males out of the ring and crashing by way of a desk.

CM Punk acquired the most effective of Drew McIntyre in the long run, having wrapped a metal chain round his proper knee and driving it into the face of his opponent. The aftermath of the battle left the ring mat a bloody mess and purple, white and blue beads scattered everywhere in the ring. The beads had been symbolic of Punk’s beaded bracelet that featured the identify of his spouse AJ Lee and his canine “Larry” that was stolen by McIntyre.

Punk walked out of the ring and started making his approach again to the locker room earlier than he collapsed to the bottom and was briefly attended to by medical personnel.

Metro Boomin is in attendance for Unhealthy Blood

Report producer and songwriter Metro Boomin appeared at first of Unhealthy Blood arriving with WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. He was additionally seen in a photograph with WWE chief content material officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque on social media. WWE is utilizing Metro Boomin and Future’s tune “GTA” because the theme tune for Unhealthy Blood.

When is Unhealthy Blood 2024?

Unhealthy Blood 2024 is Saturday, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. ET.

Is there a Unhealthy Blood 2024 preshow?

WWE is having a Unhealthy Blood preshow proper now on YouTube and X (formally Twitter).

The place is Unhealthy Blood 2024?

The WWE’s Unhealthy Blood 2024 is going down at State Farm Enviornment in Atlanta.

How one can watch Unhealthy Blood 2024: TV channel, streaming

The occasion may be streamed on Peacock, however you need to have a premium or premium-plus subscription to look at. Internationally, will probably be obtainable on WWE Community.

Unhealthy Blood 2024 match card

Matches not so as

Hell in a Cell match: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre WWE Girls’s Championship match: Nia Jax vs. Bayley

Nia Jax vs. Bayley Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor

Girls’s World Championship match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley (Dominik Mysterio will likely be suspended above the ring in a shark tank.)

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley (Dominik Mysterio will likely be suspended above the ring in a shark tank.) Tag group match: Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu)

Who will host WWE Unhealthy Blood?

The WWE Girls’s Tag Staff Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill will function the hosts of Unhealthy Blood.

Are the Motor Metropolis Machine Weapons coming to WWE?

All indicators level to the Moto Metropolis Machine Weapons tag group coming to WWE quickly. A “coming quickly” vignette aired on SmackDown final evening, indicating a brand new arrival.

The tag group consists of Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley, who’re recognized for his or her success with TNA (Complete Nonstop Motion).

James H. Williams’ Unhealthy Blood 2024 predictions

Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor : The previous tag group accomplice, as members of the Judgement Day have been at odds and Balor is partly the rationale for that. Balor was answerable for ending Priest’s first championship reign at 118 days. I count on Carlito and JD McDonagh to get to assist Balor, however will or not it’s sufficient? Winner: Damian Priest

: The previous tag group accomplice, as members of the Judgement Day have been at odds and Balor is partly the rationale for that. Balor was answerable for ending Priest’s first championship reign at 118 days. I count on Carlito and JD McDonagh to get to assist Balor, however will or not it’s sufficient? Winner: Damian Priest Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley : This feud began in 2022 and will come to an finish with the championship on the road and Dominik Mysterio hanging above the ring in a shark cage. Liv has managed to get the most effective of Rhea when it is counted most, however Rhea will look to settle the rating with Dominik out of the way in which. I count on Rhea to be aggressive early on and dominate. Winner: Rhea Ripley.

: This feud began in 2022 and will come to an finish with the championship on the road and Dominik Mysterio hanging above the ring in a shark cage. Liv has managed to get the most effective of Rhea when it is counted most, however Rhea will look to settle the rating with Dominik out of the way in which. I count on Rhea to be aggressive early on and dominate. Winner: Rhea Ripley. Nia Jax vs. Bayley : Bayley has received a championship on seven totally different events throughout her WWE profession however might add one other this weekend. Nia Jax has appeared robust in her return to WWE and entered the match as champion, however whether or not she leaves with the championship could possibly be selected what Tiffany Stratton has deliberate along with her Cash within the Financial institution contract alternative. Winner : Nia Jax

: Bayley has received a championship on seven totally different events throughout her WWE profession however might add one other this weekend. Nia Jax has appeared robust in her return to WWE and entered the match as champion, however whether or not she leaves with the championship could possibly be selected what Tiffany Stratton has deliberate along with her Cash within the Financial institution contract alternative. : Nia Jax CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre : CM Punk has prevented Drew McIntyre from having any true success involving the WWE Championship in latest months. McIntyre has tried his greatest to get revenge on Punk and sometimes made it private by mentioning Punk’s household on a number of events. With a probably bloody battle forward with these two males locked in a cage, the rubber match will possible determine the feud’s true victor. Winner : Drew McIntyre

: CM Punk has prevented Drew McIntyre from having any true success involving the WWE Championship in latest months. McIntyre has tried his greatest to get revenge on Punk and sometimes made it private by mentioning Punk’s household on a number of events. With a probably bloody battle forward with these two males locked in a cage, the rubber match will possible determine the feud’s true victor. : Drew McIntyre Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu (The Bloodline): Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns have headlined the final two WrestleManias as enemies however seem to have a typical purpose in stopping the newest model of the Bloodline faction. Whereas I feel the opposite members of the Bloodline might issue into the match, I feel Kevin Owens’ involvement will decide the result of the match after not being happy with Cody as of late. Winner: The Bloodline

Jordan Mendoza’s Unhealthy Blood 2024 predictions

Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor : Balor took an extended again seat whereas Priest rose to the highest. Balor will get his revenge and a few momentum with a victory, possible with some assist from The Judgement Day. Winner : Finn Balor.

: Balor took an extended again seat whereas Priest rose to the highest. Balor will get his revenge and a few momentum with a victory, possible with some assist from The Judgement Day. : Finn Balor. Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor : Balor took an extended again seat whereas Priest rose to the highest. Balor will get his revenge and a few momentum with a victory, possible with some assist from The Judgement Day. Winner : Finn Balor.

: Balor took an extended again seat whereas Priest rose to the highest. Balor will get his revenge and a few momentum with a victory, possible with some assist from The Judgement Day. : Finn Balor. Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley : The stipulation favors Ripley, however don’t be shocked by any hijinks for Morgan. Nonetheless, one of many Terror Twins ought to come out with a win, and Ripley does it within the subsequent chapter of this rivalry. Winner : Rhea Ripley.

: The stipulation favors Ripley, however don’t be shocked by any hijinks for Morgan. Nonetheless, one of many Terror Twins ought to come out with a win, and Ripley does it within the subsequent chapter of this rivalry. : Rhea Ripley. Nia Jax vs. Bayley : Bayley lastly will get her rematch, however Jax is on an actual heater and may’t see her dropping the title to the challenger. Nonetheless, wouldn’t be shocked if we get a Cash within the Financial institution cash-in. Winner : Nia Jax.

: Bayley lastly will get her rematch, however Jax is on an actual heater and may’t see her dropping the title to the challenger. Nonetheless, wouldn’t be shocked if we get a Cash within the Financial institution cash-in. : Nia Jax. CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre : The most effective rivalry in WWE lastly reaches its finish. Whereas you may make the case for both one to win, CM Punk is headed towards having a title match at WrestleMania and profitable this feud can be the momentum he must get there. Winner : CM Punk.

: The most effective rivalry in WWE lastly reaches its finish. Whereas you may make the case for both one to win, CM Punk is headed towards having a title match at WrestleMania and profitable this feud can be the momentum he must get there. : CM Punk. Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu): A match that may go off the rails, Reigns completes the following step towards regaining his title as “Tribal Chief.” However after the match, will there be a shock? Winner: Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns.

Why is WWE Unhealthy Blood begin time sooner than most premium dwell occasions?

Unhealthy Blood’s begin time is sooner than traditional for a WWE premium dwell occasion due to the UFC 307 PPV later tonight, in response to Fightful Choose.

The WWE and UFC are each owned by TKO Group Holdings.

WWE Unhealthy Blood historical past

Saturday would be the fourth Unhealthy Blood occasion however the first since 2004.

The occasion first befell in 1997 with Badd Blood: In Your Home, the place the first-ever Hell in a Cell match befell. The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels battled it out within the inaugural Hell in a Cell match in St. Louis.

Unhealthy Blood returned in 2003 in Houston and befell in Columbus, Ohio the next 12 months earlier than it went on a 20-year hiatus. Saturday will mark the twenty seventh anniversary of the primary BadBlood.

Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley match stipulation

“Soiled” Dominik Mysterio will likely be again behind bars when the Girls’s World Championship match takes place.

With Mysterio offering help to Morgan ever since he turned on Ripley, he received’t have any likelihood to intrude this time round.

In the course of the bout, Mysterio will likely be raised above the ring in a shark cage. He’ll solely have the ability to look down and watch the motion.

AJ Types replace

Veteran wrestler AJ Types made his return to SmackDown final evening in Tennessee however was apparently injured throughout a match towards Carmelo Hayes. WWE’s Jackie Redmond offers an replace on Types.

When are the upcoming WWE occasions?

There will likely be loads of observe as much as tonight’s motion on the weekly episodes of RAW and SmackDown however WWE may also have a few of its larger exhibits arising. This is the newest schedule:

Date Title Location November 30 NXT Halloween Havoc GIANT Middle, Hershey, PA February 1 Crown Jewel Mohammed Abdo Enviornment, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Novemberr 30 Survivor Collection: Warfare Video games Rogers Enviornment, Vancouver Feburarry 1 Royal Rumble Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapoliss April 19 WrestleMania 41 Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Roman Reigns shares some ultimate ideas earlier than Unhealthy Blood

Former WWE champion Roman Reigns saved his ultimate message earlier than his major occasion tag group match with Cody Rhodes brief:

