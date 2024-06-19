Climate protesters spray orange paint over Stonehenge

LONDON (AP) — Two local weather protesters who sprayed orange paint on the traditional Stonehenge monument in southern England have been arrested Wednesday after two bystanders appeared to intervene and cease them.

The most recent act by Simply Cease Oil was shortly condemned by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as a “disgraceful act of vandalism.” Labour chief Keir Starmer, his important opponent within the election subsequent month, known as the group “pathetic” and stated the injury was “outrageous.”

The incident got here only a day earlier than 1000’s are anticipated to collect on the roughtly 4,500-year-old stone circle to have fun the summer time solstice — the longest day of the 12 months within the Northern Hemisphere.

English Heritage, which manages the positioning, stated it was “extraordinarily upsetting” and stated curators have been investigating the injury. Simply Cease Oil stated the paint was fabricated from cornstarch and would dissolve within the rain.

Video launched by the group confirmed a person it recognized as Rajan Naidu, 73, unleash a fog of orange from a fireplace extinguisher-style paint sprayer at one of many vertical stones.

As voices may be heard yelling “cease,” an individual sporting a ballcap and raincoat ran up and grabbed Naidu’s arm and tried to tug him away from the monument. A person in a blue shirt joined in and wrestled the paint sprayer away.

The second protester, recognized as Niamh Lynch, 21, managed to spray three stones earlier than the primary bystander within the hat stopped her.

Wiltshire Police stated the pair have been arrested on suspicion of damaging one of many world’s most well-known prehistoric monuments and a UNESCO World Heritage Website.

Stonehenge was constructed on the flat lands of Salisbury Plain in phases beginning 5,000 years in the past, with the distinctive stone circle erected within the late Neolithic interval about 2,500 B.C.

Simply Cease Oil is one among many environmental teams round Europe which have acquired consideration — and blowback — for disrupting sporting occasions, splashing paint and meals on well-known artistic endeavors and interrupting site visitors to attract consideration to world warming.

On this handout picture, Simply Cease Oil protesters sit after spraying an orange substance on Stonehenge, in Salisbury, England, Wednesday June 19, 2024. (Simply Cease Oil by way of AP)

The group stated it acted in response to the Labour Get together’s latest election manifesto. Labour has stated that if it wins the election on July 4, it could not concern additional licenses for oil and fuel exploration. Simply Cease Oil backs the moratorium however stated it’s not sufficient.

In a press release, the group stated Labour, which is main in polls and broadly anticipated by pundits and politicians to guide the following authorities, must go additional and signal a treaty to part out fossil fuels by 2030.

“Persevering with to burn coal, oil and fuel will consequence within the loss of life of tens of millions,” the group stated in a press release.