Cleveland Browns legend Bernie Kosar in need of liver transplant

The Cleveland sports activities icon confirmed to 3News that he’s affected by liver failure and Parkinson’s illness.

CLEVELAND — Former Cleveland Browns QB Bernie Kosar has shared the information that he wants a liver transplant and has been recognized with Parkinson’s illness.

Kosar first shared the information in an article from Cleveland Journal, however 3News has since spoken with Kosar who confirmed that he’s coping with liver failure and Parkinson’s illness. In line with the article, Kosar was positioned on the liver transplant checklist in late spring. As well as, he advised Cleveland Journal that he was recognized with Parkinson’s illness in February.

“I am not operating from it, I am not going to cover from it,” Kosar, 60, advised our personal Jay Crawford on Tuesday. “A whole lot of us have points, some slightly extra excessive than others. There’s people who bought worse stuff than me occurring proper now.”

One in every of Kosar’s medical doctors, Dr. Michael Roizen from Cleveland Clinic, advised Cleveland Journal that “there’s greater than a 90% probability that Kosar will want a brand new liver.” WKYC’s Monica Robins later spoke to Rozien, who mentioned Kosar has adjusted his eating regimen to extra greens, lean protein, and even a easy complement that will shock some folks.

“Black espresso helps the liver heal,” Roizen mentioned. “It additionally helps forestall — and we do not we do not know the mechanism of all this — but it surely additionally helps forestall dementia from each Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s, and doubtless different types of dementia, as properly.”

Cleveland Clinic describes Parkinson’s illness as “an age-related degenerative mind situation, that means it causes elements of your mind to deteriorate. It’s finest recognized for inflicting slowed actions, tremors, steadiness issues and extra. Most instances occur for unknown causes, however some are inherited.”

In regard to his liver, whereas his situation has improved and he might doubtlessly go “years” with no transplant, medical doctors are nonetheless monitoring his scenario fastidiously.

“I feel he’s going to deteriorate once more,” Dr. Anthony Put up from College Hospitals admitted, “and every time he deteriorates, it is not solely (that) it makes him really feel horrible — and it undoubtedly makes him really feel horrible — but it surely’s a danger to his life.”

Since retiring in 1996, Kosar has had a protracted wrestle with accidents stemming from his enjoying days, particularly head and mind accidents. All through his profession, Kosar says he suffered 80 damaged bones, 40 surgical procedures, quite a few seizures and numerous concussions.

Final 12 months, Kosar launched KosarWellness.com to share the dietary supplements that he takes each day.

The Ohio native and 1987 Professional Bowler led the Browns to a few AFC championship recreation appearances. He was reduce by Cleveland coach Invoice Belichick in 1993 and went on to win a Tremendous Bowl as a backup with Dallas. Kosar handed for 23,301 yards and threw 124 landing passes from 1985-96.