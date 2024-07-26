Christian Nodal & Ángela Aguilar Share Wedding Photos

An image is value a thousand phrases, and that’s what newlyweds Christian Nodal and Ángela Aguilar proved in a joint put up on social media Thursday (July 25) with two images from their marriage ceremony.

Captioned merely with “24.7.24,” the date of their intimate marriage ceremony ceremony held in Cuernavaca, Mexico, Nodal and Aguilar shared with their hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram two images that seize the particular second. Within the first photograph, the couple shares a candy kiss, and within the second, they showcase marriage bliss.

Held at a Sixteenth-century Mexican colonial hacienda in Amacuzac, Morelos (90 minutes from Mexico Metropolis) on Wednesday, the personal ceremony was attended by Nodal and Aguilar’s respective dad and mom. Earlier than the pair shared their joint put up on social media, Angela’s dad Pepe Aguilar was the primary to make an official assertion, giving his blessing to their union.

“Simply all the time do not forget that what is really worthwhile, is rarely straightforward. But when there’s real love, TRUE LOVE WITH CAPITAL LETTERS! Then EVERYTHING is value it. And the whole lot will all the time make sense. I want from the underside of my coronary heart that your love is a type of.” He continued, “A type of worthwhile ones, a type of that make sense. Right here’s to your happiness… and should you all the time take nice care of your love with what I discussed first. Duty and respect. Many, many congratulations.”

Photographs of the marriage started circulating final evening, with Aguilar carrying an extended, embroidered costume and Nodal an off-white go well with. The younger couple (Nodal is 25 years outdated and Aguilar is 20) married two months after saying they had been collectively.

“It isn’t a brand new relationship; it’s the continuation of a narrative that life made us pause so we may develop and miss one another. As a result of after we let go, we returned even nearer,” Aguilar advised HOLA! in June, a month after Nodal and Cazzu — his former associate and the mom of his 10-month-old daughter — publicly introduced their breakup, stating they nonetheless have a respectful and amicable relationship.